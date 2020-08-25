Connected Vending Machine Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Growth, Trends, Manufacturers, Share and Demands & Forecast to 2024
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Short Description About Connected Vending Machine Market:
Connected vending machine is a machine that dispenses items such as snacks, beverages, alcohol, cigarettes, lottery tickets to customers automatically, after the customer inserts currency or credit into the machine. The first modern vending machines were developed in England in the early 20th century and dispensed postcards.Connected vending machine is the contactless payment-enabled vending machines that support both online payment and site payment. It can also calculate the amount of the sold products and send messages automatically when the products are going to be sold out.
This report focuses on the Connected Vending Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The first solutions for including connectivity in vending machines became commercially available already two decades ago. It has still taken years for the technology to gain the interest of mainstream vending operators. The market has nevertheless gained momentum in recent years as more and more vending operators have started to deploy cashless payment systems and vending telemetry solutions at a larger scale. Demand for cashless payments is currently the main market driver. However, vending telemetry is forecasted to have a more transformational effect on the industry in the future as these solutions enable vending operators to substantially improve their operational efficiency. The global installed base of connected vending machines grew by 16.22 percent to over 140 thousand units in 2014.
The vending machine industry is undergoing a digital transformation as it seeks to embrace the growing trend toward Internet-connected devices to attract and engage more customers. Adding ‘intelligence’ to vending machines provides a more personal, interactive and fun experience for consumers while allowing brands and operators to use cloud services and data analytics, leading to reduced operating costs and the establishment of new innovative business models within the vending sector.
The worldwide market for Connected Vending Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Connected Vending Machine in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
- Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Connected Vending Machine? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?
- Who Are the Global Key Players in This Connected Vending Machine Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?
- What Was Global Market Status of Connected Vending Machine Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Connected Vending Machine Market?
- What Is Current Market Status of Connected Vending Machine Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Connected Vending Machine Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?
- What Are Projections of Global Connected Vending Machine Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?
- What Is Connected Vending Machine Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?
- What Is Economic Impact On Connected Vending Machine Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?
- What Are Market Dynamics of Connected Vending Machine Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?
- What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Connected Vending Machine Industry?
