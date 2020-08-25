Automotive Test Equipment Market 2020 : Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Production, CAGR, Sales and Consumption Status, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

Automotive test equipment is required by automakers to ensure the safety of the passenger and compliance of the vehicle to governmental regulations before it is launched in the market. This equipment helps vehicles adhere to norms and undergo mandatory quality checks.

ABB

Delphi Automotive

HORIBA

Robert Bosch

ACTIA Group

ADVANTEST

EM TEST

Freese Enterprises

Honeywell International

Moog

Presto Testing Instruments

Sierra Instruments

SPACE S.R.L

Tecnicas Reunidas de Automocion

This report focuses on the Automotive Test Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. In terms of product type, the vehicle emission test system segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023, followed by the engine dynamometer segment. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to dominate the automotive test equipment market, in terms of value, in 2018, with China being a key contributor to the growth of the market in the region. The worldwide market for Automotive Test Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020

Chassis Dynamometer

Engine Dynamometer

Vehicle Emission Test System

Wheel Alignment Tester Major Applications are as follows:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle