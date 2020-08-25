Video Surveillance Storage Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Market Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

The emerging need for safety and security is increasing the demand for video surveillance systems. Similarly, there is a need for upgradation for storage capacity in the video surveillance data storage. Video surveillance storage refers to the process of storing data generated by the surveillance cameras. This real-time data gets stored for a period of time on the storage devices that can be retrieved for analysis of any event or acts as an evidence for a situation. Hence, video surveillance storage plays an important role in the overall security system by helping individuals store crucial information and video feeds.

The research covers the current Video Surveillance Storage market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Cisco

Dell EMC

Hitachi

Seagate Technology

NetApp

Bosch

Honeywell

Avigilon

Huawei

The BFSI sector is estimated to have the largest market size. Network Attached Storage (NAS) is expected to hold the largest market share in 2018. The worldwide market for Video Surveillance Storage is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020. Report further studies the market development status and future Video Surveillance Storage Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Video Surveillance Storage market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

Storage Area Network (SAN)

Direct Attached Storage (DAS)

Network Attached Storage (NAS) Major Applications are as follows:

Government and Defense

Education

Banking

Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Utilities

Healthcare

Home Security