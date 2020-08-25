Genetically Modified Seeds Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Growth, Trends, Manufacturers, Share and Demands & Forecast to 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Short Description About Genetically Modified Seeds Market:

Transgenic seeds are seeds that use genetic engineering to alter the composition of the genome and are used in agricultural production.

The research covers the current Genetically Modified Seeds market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Bayer

DowDuPont

Groupe Limagrain

Monsanto

Syngenta

BASF

DLF Seeds and Science

Kleinwanzlebener Saatzuch SAAT SE

Land O’Lakes

Sakata Seed

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the genetically modified seed industry, include the increasing adoption of biotech drought-tolerant crops and growing demand for high yield crops.

Herbicide tolerance

Insect resistance

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Corn

Soybean

Cotton

Canola