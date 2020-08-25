Calcium Oxide Market 2020 Report : Top Manufacturers Research with Top Countries Data, Size, trends, Share, and Forecasts to 2024

Calcium oxide or quicklime is a white or grayish white solid primarily used as chief ingredient in cement manufacturing. Calcium oxide is mainly manufactured by heating limestone, sea shells, coral or chalk (mainly containing calcium carbonate) thereby removing carbon dioxide.

One of the major drivers for this market is Increase in demand for construction and infrastructure development. Calcium oxide finds various applications in the building and construction sector, such as in the production of concrete and AAC. Increased construction and infrastructure development is expected to boost the consumption of polymers and concretes, thereby, driving the demand for calcium oxide. A rise in the population in EMEA, especially in Africa and the Middle East, has led to a growing need for infrastructure. APAC is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the calcium oxide market by 2021. The growth of the market in APAC is mainly driven by the increased consumption of non-ferrous metals in countries such as China, Japan, and India. With a rise in automobile production, technological and infrastructure development, and the use of aluminum in home appliances, the demand for metals will considerably increase in these regions in the coming years. The worldwide market for Calcium Oxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020

Major Classifications are as follows:

High Calcium

Dolomitic Quicklime

Quicklime Blends

Pulverized Quicklime Major Applications are as follows:

Metals Industry

Chemical Industry

Aac Industry

Sugar Refinery Industry

Paper and Pulp Industry