The Membrane Electrode Assembly (MEA) is the core component of a fuel cell that helps produce the electrochemical reaction needed to separate electrons. On the anode side of the MEA, a fuel (hydrogen, methanol etc.) diffuses through the membrane and is met on the cathode end by an oxidant (oxygen or air) which bonds with the fuel and receives the electrons that were separated from the fuel. Catalysts on each side enable reactions and the membrane allows protons to pass through while keeping the gases separate. In this way cell potential is maintained and

3M

Dupont (Chemours)

Gore

Johnson Matthey

Ballard

Greenerity

Wuhan WUT

IRD Fuel Cells

Giner

The global production of Membrane Electrode Assemblies is about 341 MW in 2016, USA is the largest production region in 2016, the second largest production region is Europe, in short, the Membrane Electrode Assemblies is mainly produced in developed countries;The global consumption of Membrane Electrode Assemblies is about 341 MW in 2016; USA is still the largest consumption region in 2016, the consumption volume is about 140 MW; Europe is also the second largest consumption region in 2016, the consumption volume is about 92.9 MW, the market share is about 27%; The average price of Membrane Electrode Assemblies is about 618 USD per KW in 2016, the average gross margin is about 27%, the price shows down trend and the gross margin has the similar trend;In the future, with the development of technology and improvement of economic level, and the stable demand in fuel cell industry, the Membrane Electrode Assemblies will have great increase range; the developing countries will be high growth rate market.Key manufacturers in these regions are 3M, Dupont (Chemours), Gore, Johnson Matthey, Ballard, Greenerity, etc. 3M is the largest player with market share of 20% followed by Dupont (Chemours) sharing 16% of the market. In the future, more and more companies will enter the market. Major Classifications are as follows:

3-layer MEA

5-layer MEA

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Methanol Fuel Cells