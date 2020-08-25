Commercial Aerospace Landing Gear Market 2020 Report : Top Manufacturers Research with Top Countries Data, Size, trends, Share, and Forecasts to 2024

For aircraft, the landing gear supports the craft when it is not flying, allowing it to take off, land, and taxi without damage. Wheels are typically used but skids, skis, floats or a combination of these and other elements can be deployed depending both on the surface and on whether the craft only operates vertically (VTOL) or is able to taxi along the surface. Faster aircraft usually have retractable undercarriages, which fold away during flight to reduce air resistance or drag.

Eaton

Heroux-Devtek

Mecaer

Safran Landing

UTC Aerospace

Honeywell International

AAR

Advantage Aviation Technologies

CIRCOR Aerospace

Nose landing gears are also projected to exhibit considerable growth, with the segment anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 8% from 2020 to 2025. Major Classifications are as follows:

Actuation System

Steering System Major Applications are as follows:

Narrow-Body

Wide-Body

Regional Jet