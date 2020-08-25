Ferric Sulphate and Polyferric Sulphate Market 2020 Report : Top Manufacturers Research with Top Countries Data, Size, trends, Share, and Forecasts to 2024

Ferric and polyferric sulphate is mainly used by different industries to treat waste water. These chemicals are used to assist with the removal of colour and turbidity present in untreated, raw water. They do this by forming particles in the form of flocs, which are then removed during downstream clarification or filtration treatment processes.

Pencco

Altivia Chemicals

Kemira

Chemifloc

Hunan Yide Chemical

Lubon Industry

Chemtrade Logistics

Clinty Chemicals

Henan Aierfuke

BAUMINAS

According to the market analysis, Ferric Sulphate is expected to lead the market with a higher demand and reach a market value of US$ 455.7 Mn by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4%. The worldwide market for Ferric Sulphate and Polyferric Sulphate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020 Major Classifications are as follows:

Ferric Sulphate

Polyferric Sulphate Major Applications are as follows:

Municipal & Domestic

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Mineral & Metallurgy

Food & Beverages

Pulp & Paper