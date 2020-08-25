Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Growth, Trends, Manufacturers, Share and Demands & Forecast to 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Short Description About Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) Market:

Surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy or surface-enhanced Raman scattering (SERS) is a surface-sensitive technique that enhances Raman scattering by molecules adsorbed on rough metal surfaces or by nanostructures such as plasmonic-magnetic silica nanotubes.

Horiba Jobin Yvon

Thermo

Renishaw

B&W Tek

Ocean Optics

WITec

Real Time Analyzers

Inc

JASCO

This report focuses on the Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy (SERS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications. Major Classifications are as follows:

Desktop Type

Potable Type Major Applications are as follows:

Biology & Medicine

Chemical Industry

Food Industry