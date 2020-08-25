3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace & Defence Market 2020 : Market Size, CAGR, Demand, In-Depth Assessment and Opportunity Analysis 2024 with Top Countries Data

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing is a layer-by-layer process of producing 3D objects directly from a digital model.

Stratasys

3D Systems

Arcam Group

Renishaw

ExOne

Optomec

SLM Solutions

EnvisionTEC

VoxelJet AG

Sciaky Inc

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace & Defence industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world's large enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA and Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.Stratasys, 3D Systems, EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions captured the top three revenue share spots in the 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace & Defence market in 2016. Stratasys dominated with 29.30% revenue share, followed by 3D Systems with 28.35% revenue share and EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions with 11.70% revenue share.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area and in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.The worldwide market for 3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace & Defence is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 17.5% over the next five years, will reach 3380 million US$ in 2023, from 1280 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Plastics Material

Ceramics Material

Metals Material

Other Material Major Applications are as follows:

Commercial Aerospace

Defense

Space