COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Optical fiber preform, or fiber preform, is a kind of silica glass rod which has a special refractive index of profile. It is used to produce optical fiber.

YOFC

Corning

Prysmian Group

Shin-Etsu

Furukawa

Sumitomo

Hengtong Guangdian

Fujikura

OFS Fitel

Fasten Group

Fiberhome

Futong Optical

In China, the high-end Optical Fiber Preform materials mainly rely on import from foreign developed countries, like US, Germany, Japan. To meet the large demand for the high-end products, Chinese manufacturers will invest much more on the R&D, which will certainly weaken the dependence of imports.As large demand of at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese Optical Fiber Preform industry is not only begin to transit to Optical Fiber Preform products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.Although sales of Optical Fiber Preform brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Optical Fiber Preform field. The worldwide market for Optical Fiber Preform is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 3780 million US$ in 2024, from 2640 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Optical Fiber Preform in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Major Classifications are as follows:

VAD

OVD

PCVD

MCVD Major Applications are as follows:

Telecom Industry

Power Industry

Petroleum Industry

Submarine Cable