Ion-exchange membranes transport dissolved ions across a conductive polymeric membrane.The membranes are often used in desalination and chemical recovery applications, moving ions from one solution to another with little passage of water.Ion-exchange membranes are made of a polymeric material attached to charged ion groups. Anion-exchange membranes contain fixed cationic groups with predominantly mobile anions; because anions are the majority species, most of the conductivity is due to anion transport. Cation-exchange membranes contain fixed anionic groups with predominantly mobile cations; because cations are the majority species, most of the conductivity is due to cation transport.The permselectivity of ion-exchange membranes describes their charge selectivity. This charge selectivity reflects the membrane’s ability to discriminate between ions of opposite charge. A higher selectivity leads to increased recovery and performance of the membrane.

DuPont

Asahi Kasei

Asahi Glass

Solvay

Dongyue Group

Fujifilm

FUMATECH BWT GmbH

ASTOM Corporation

The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as chlor-alkali processing, energy, water treatment and other industeies. The consumption volume market share of Ion Exchange Membrane in chlor-alkali processing is about 89.67% in 2016.The industry is high concentration, the key brand include Du Pont, Asahi Kasei, Asahi Glass, Solvay, Dongyue Group and so on. These players occupied about 96.06% revenue market share in 2016.The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. There hardly to have obvious technology breakthrough except deeper system function integration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world's leading technology too. Most technologies are developed by the manufacturers instead of importing from other companies.Price in North America is much higher than that of China and other developing countries due to their high quality and powerful functionalities. Developing countries such as China and India is more likely to attract more investment opportunity for their potential demand.Based on types, the global Ion Exchange Membrane market is segmented into perfluorosulfonic acid ion exchange membrane, perfluorocarboxylic acid ion exchange membrane and others (e.g: hydrocarbonmembranes). The perfluorosulfonic acid ion exchange membrane occupied about 84.84% revenue market share in 2016. The worldwide market for Ion Selective Permeable Membrane is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 1000 million US$ in 2024, from 750 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.

