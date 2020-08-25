The global Agricultural Drones market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 24.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 1886.7 million by 2025, from USD 789.3 million in 2019.

The Agricultural Drones market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Browse the complete report and table of contents @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/15749-agricultural-drones-market-analysis-report

The major players covered in Agricultural Drones are:

Trimble Navigation Ltd

Parrot SA

DJI

DroneDeploy

PrecisionHawk

AeroVironment

3DR

By Type, Agricultural Drones market has been segmented into

Fixed Wing Drones

Multi Rotor Drones

Hybrid Drones

Other Multi Rotor Drones (Micro Drones)

By Application, Agricultural Drones has been segmented into:

Field Mapping

VRA

Crop Spraying

Crop Scouting

Livestock

Others

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Agricultural Drones market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Download Free Sample Report of Global Agricultural Drones Market @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-15749

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Agricultural Drones product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Agricultural Drones, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Agricultural Drones in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Agricultural Drones competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Agricultural Drones breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Agricultural Drones market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Agricultural Drones sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.