Body-Worn Camera Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast and Outlook 2026

Body-worn video cameras are valuable tools that can be used by law enforcement to record traffic stops, arrests, sobriety tests, and interviews. Body-worn video camera systems typically consist of a camera, microphone, battery, and onboard data storage. They are designed to be head-mounted or worn at various locations on the body, depending on the model.

On the basis of type, the body-worn camera market is segmented into recording type and recording and live streaming type. The recording type segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market.

End-users, included in this market are local police, special law enforcement agencies and civil usage. The local police application is expected to account for the largest share of the global market.

Based on regions, the global body-worn camera market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, Asia Other and the Rest of the World (ROW). North America is expected to account for the largest share and Asia is growing fastest of the market during the forecast period.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Body-Worn Camera Market

The global Body-Worn Camera market is valued at 834.7 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 8214.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 38.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Body-Worn Camera Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market bette

Body-Worn Camera Market by Product Type:

Recording Type

Recording and Live Streaming Type

Body-Worn Camera Market by Applications:

Local Police

Special Law Enforcement Agencies

Civil Usage

Top Manufacturer Included in Body-Worn Camera Market:

TASER International (AXON)

Digital Ally

VIEVU

Reveal

Safety Innovations

Panasonic

Pinnacle Response

PRO-VISION Video Systems

Shenzhen AEE Technology

Safety Vision LLC

GoPro (Intrensic)

Transcend Information

Wolfcom Enterprises

Veho (MUVI)

10-8 Video Systems LLC

Shenzhen Eeyelog Technology

Pannin Technologies

MaxSur

Body-Worn Camera Market Report by Key Region:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The global Body-Worn Camera market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. In 2020, the market was growing at a mild rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is predicted to rise over the projected horizon. The report also tracks the most recent market dynamics, like driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

