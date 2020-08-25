Scintillator Market Research, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts Report 2020-2026

Scintillator is a material that exhibits scintillation when hit by high-energy particles or photons. Luminescent materials, when struck by an incoming particle, absorb its energy and scintillate.

Scintillator is mainly used for manufacturing detectors to measure all kinds of rays. It is widely used in medical imaging, security checks, nuclear physics, high energy physics, petroleum and geological exploration, industrial nondestructive testing and other fields.

The global Scintillator market is valued at 532.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1025 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2021-2026.

Solid Scintillator

Liquid Scintillator

Gaseous Scintillators

Medical

Industry

Security

SAINT-GOBAIN

RMD

HAMAMATSU

Envinet A.S.

Hitachi Metals Ltd

Zecotek Photonics Inc.

CRYTUR

REXON

ScintiTech

ELJEN

Beijing Opto-Electronics

DJ-LASER

BEIJING SCITLION TECHNOLOGY

Ljioptics

HEFEI CRYSTAL&PHOTOELECTRIC

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

