Non-Woven Adhesive Market Research, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts Report 2026

Non-Woven Adhesive market Report speaks about the manufacturing process. The process is analyzed thoroughly with respect three points, viz. raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs (material cost, labor cost, etc.) and the actual process of whole Enterprise Non-Woven Adhesive Market.

"Non-Woven Adhesive" market 2020 is a professional and in-intensity look at on the modern state of the industry. The document provides a simple review of the marketplace together with definitions, classifications, programs and chain shape.

The Non-Woven Adhesive marketplace file elaborates industry evaluation with various definitions and classification, Product kinds & its packages and chain shape.

2020 Short Detail of this Non-Woven Adhesive market report:

Non-woven adhesive is adhesive to bonding non-woven fabrics. Adhesives for non-woven hygiene products are primarily used in the manufacture of baby diapers and feminine hygiene pads and shields, as well as adult incontinence products. To ensure maximum protection, high adhesion abilities, resistance, and, in some cases, elasticity under stress are key features of adhesives used in these applications. Further, adhesives for hygiene products need to avoid skin irritations and other adverse effects when they come in contact with the human skin.

Global volumes grew at an average annual rate of 5.12% in the 2011 to 2015 period, and longer-term growth projections are now around 5.61%. In 2015, the world production of non-woven adhesive reached to 518.4 K MT. Globally, non-woven adhesive producers are concentrated in Asia, mainly China and Southeast Asia, while the consumption of non-woven adhesive is widely distributed in North America, Europe, Asia, etc.

Non-woven adhesive market is highly concentrated with no more than 50 large players. In 2015, the top four producers account for more than 75% of the market. Leading players in this industry are Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Bostik, Beardow Adams, Adtek Malaysia, Moresco, Savaré, etc.

Non-woven adhesive market can be classified based on its raw material type. SBC-based adhesives and APAO-based adhesives are two main types of adhesives for Non-woven market. Non-Woven adhesives are used in many applications such as baby care, feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, and others (medical product, pet care, bath tissue, and other small applications). The largest consumption area of non-woven adhesive is Diaper and Incontinence Products, which accounted for 46.67% of 2015 world non-woven adhesive consumption.

The global non-woven adhesive production volume will increase to 752.4 K MT in 2022. It is estimated that the global non-woven adhesive demand would be growing steadily with emergency applications supporting the market, like pet pad and food pad.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Non-Woven Adhesive Market

The global Non-Woven Adhesive market is valued at 1825.2 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2344.4 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Non-Woven Adhesive Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market.

Non-Woven Adhesive Market by Product Type:

SBC-based Adhesives

APAO-based Adhesives

Non-Woven Adhesive Market by Applications:

Feminine Hygiene Products Diaper

Diaper and Incontinence Products

Surgical Product

Others

Next part of the Non-Woven Adhesive Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The process is analysed thoroughly with respect three points, viz. raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs (material cost, labour cost, etc.) and the actual process. Non-Woven Adhesive market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following;

Top Manufacturer Included in Non-Woven Adhesive Market:

Henkel

Bostik

H.B. Fuller

Savare

Beardow Adams

Adtek Malaysia

Moresco

Palmetto Adhesives Company

Cattie Adhesives

Guangdong Nenghui

And More……

After the basic information, the Non-Woven Adhesive report sheds light on the production, production plants, their capacities, global production and revenue are studied. Also, the Non-Woven Adhesive Market growth in various regions and R&D status are also covered.

Non-Woven Adhesive Market Report by Key Region:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The global Non-Woven Adhesive market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. In 2020, the market was growing at a mild rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is predicted to rise over the projected horizon. The report also tracks the most recent market dynamics, like driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

The report can help to know the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. Within the strategy analysis, it gives insights from market positioning and marketing channel to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for brand fresh entrants or exists competitors within the Non-Woven Adhesive industry. Global Non-Woven Adhesive Market Report 2020 provides exclusive statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details during this niche sector.

Further in the report, Non-Woven Adhesive Market is examined for price, cost and gross revenue. These three points are analysed for types, companies and regions. In prolongation with this data sale price for various types, applications and region is also included. The Non-Woven Adhesive Industry consumption for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption figures are also given.

To provide information on competitive landscape, this report includes detailed profiles of Non-Woven Adhesive Market key players. For each player, product details, capacity, price, cost, gross and revenue numbers are given. Their contact information is provided for better understanding.

Other Major Topics Covered in Non-Woven Adhesive market research report are as follows:

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders included in Non-Woven Adhesive Industry:

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers in Non-Woven Adhesive Market

Manufacturing Expenses

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Size (Value and Volume) analysis of Non-Woven Adhesive Industry

Conclusion of the Non-Woven Adhesive Industry.

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Non-Woven Adhesive.

Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Non-Woven Adhesive

And another component ….

