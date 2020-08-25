Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID) Market Research Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2026

RAID (originally redundant array of inexpensive disks, now commonly array of independent disks) is a data storage virtualization technology that combines multiple physical disk drive components into a single logical unit for the purposes of data redundancy, performance improvement, or both.

Data is distributed across the drives in one of several ways, referred to as RAID levels, depending on the required level of redundancy and performance. The different schemas, or data distribution layouts, are named by the word RAID followed by a number, for example RAID 0 or RAID 1. Each schema, or RAID level, provides a different balance among the key goals: reliability, availability, performance, and capacity. RAID levels greater than RAID 0 provide protection against unrecoverable sector read errors, as well as against failures of whole physical drives.

North America is the largest consumption of RAID Card, with a sales market share nearly 28.12% in 2015.

The global Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID) market is valued at 4815.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 6710.2 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026.

Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID) Market by Product Type:

Hardware RAID Card

Software RAID Card

Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID) Market by Applications:

Internet Industry

Service Industry

Manufacturing Industry

Financial

Government

Others

Broadcom(Avago Technologies)

Intel

Dell

Fujitsu

HP

IBM

Lenovo

Microchip Technology

Supermicro

Areca Technology Corporation

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

