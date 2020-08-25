Opacifier Market Research Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2026

Opaque polymer is a styrene acrylic copolymer emulsion to provide the opacity of emulsion paint. The emulsion particle is styrene-acrylic copolymer bead consist of hollow. It is an advanced polymeric opacifiers enginerred mainly to improve the efficiency of TiO2. The opaque polymer can provide an effective way to reduce raw material costs and improve hiding in a range of products, including interior or exterior coatings from flat to semigloss.

There are several Opaque Polymer (Opacifier) manufactures in the world, the manufactures include Dow, Arkema, Ashland, Hankuck and others. Global Opaque Polymer (Opacifier) production has reached about 128160 MT in 2015, increase 4.84% compared with last year, the average growth rate of Opaque Polymer (Opacifier) production is about 6.62% from 2011 to 2016. Opaque Polymer (Opacifier) production mainly focus on USA and Europe. USA Opaque Polymer (Opacifier) take about 48.17% market share of global Opaque Polymer (Opacifier) production in 2015, the followed is Europe, take about 20.85%.

The global Opacifier market is valued at 182.4 million USUSD in 2020 is expected to reach 231.9 million USUSD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market bette

Solid Content 30%

Solid Content 40%

Painting and Coating

Detergents

Personal Care

DowDuPont

Arkema

Ashland

Interpolymer

Junneng

Hankuck

Visen

Indulor

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

