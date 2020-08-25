Oil Absorbers Market – Industry Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers, Trends and Forecast 2026

Oil absorbents work on the simple principle of absorption, taking on the liquids in which they are placed. The most effective oil absorbents are both lyophilic and hydrophobic, or oil attracting and water repelling.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 32% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29%.

The global Oil Absorbers market is valued at 142.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 191.9 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.

Oil Absorbers Market by Product Type:

Universal Absorbents

Oil Only Absorbents

Specialty Absorbents

Oil Absorbers Market by Applications:

Industry

Environmental

Top Manufacturer Included in Oil Absorbers Market:

Brady Corporation

Oil-Dri Corporation

Justrite

New Pig Corporation

LUBETECH

Global Spill Control

DENIOS

JSP

Darcy Spillcare Manufacture

EMPTEEZY

Oil Technics

Dueperthal Sicherheitstechnik

And More……

Oil Absorbers Market Report by Key Region:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

