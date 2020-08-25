Global CVD Silicon Carbide Market Size (Volume and Value) And Growth to 2026 Shared in Latest Research

CVD silicon carbide is a high-purity, homogeneous, fine-grained substrate material with very good mechanical, optical, and thermal properties.

North America, Korea and Japan are the key consumption regions. The total 3 regions accounted for 82.70% share in the year.

The global CVD Silicon Carbide market is valued at 228.6 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 431.8 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2021-2026.

CVD Silicon Carbide Market by Product Type:

High Resistivity Grade

Middle Resistivity Grade

Low Resistivity Grade

CVD Silicon Carbide Market by Applications:

Rapid Thermal Process Components

Plasma Etch Components

Susceptors & Dummy Wafer

LED Wafer Carriers & Cover Plates

Other

Top Manufacturer Included in CVD Silicon Carbide Market:

Tokai Carbon

Morgan Advanced Materials

Ferrotec

CoorsTek

Dow

AGC

SKC Solmics

And More……

CVD Silicon Carbide Market Report by Key Region:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

