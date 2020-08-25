Amorphous Iron (Fe Amorphous) Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast 2018 to 2027

An exclusive market study published by Fact.MR on the Amorphous Iron (Fe Amorphous) market offers insights related to how the market is projected to grow over the forecast period (2019-2029). The objective of the report is to enable our readers to understand the various aspects of the Amorphous Iron (Fe Amorphous) market and assist them to formulate impactful business strategies. Furthermore, the different factors that are expected to influence the current and future dynamics of the Amorphous Iron (Fe Amorphous) market are discussed in the presented study.

According to the report, the Amorphous Iron (Fe Amorphous) market is set to reach a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 and register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period. The report offers an in-depth understanding of the Amorphous Iron (Fe Amorphous) supply chain, value, and volume chain across the various regional markets.

The published report provides a deep understanding of the Amorphous Iron (Fe Amorphous) market by segregating the market into different segments such as region, application, and end-use industry.

Use of Amorphous Iron in Improving Energy Efficiency of Machines Driving Adoption

Though amorphous iron or Fe amorphous is often considered an exotic material, its unique magnetic properties have contributed to increasing its adoption among end-users. Magnetic properties of amorphous iron balance the characteristics of Superparamagnetic and single-domain Ferromagnetism. Unique magnetic properties of amorphous iron aid in enhancing energy efficiency of an electrical equipment or power distribution systems.

With the increasing energy costs and growing awareness about conversation of energy through the use of various electrical appliances, amorphous iron is likely to find numerous applications as a conducting, magnetic material in a wide range of end-use applications. Furthermore, increasing awareness about the environmental impacts of equipment with low energy efficiency is adding to the adoption of amorphous iron as a magnetic material to enhance operational efficiency of various equipment. This is expected to remain the primary driver of the amorphous iron (Fe amorphous) market in the future.

Electrification of Drive Boosts Demand for Electric Motor – Triggers Adoption of Amorphous Iron

The global fleet of electric vehicles has been expanding at a rapid pace and various electric equipment used in electric vehicles are expanding the range of applications for amorphous iron or Fe amorphous as a magnetic material. With the recent developments in the designs of electric vehicles, energy efficient components have been witnessing tremendous demand. This is expected to augur well for growth of the amorphous iron market.

Electric components, especially electric motors and electric breaks, which are manufactured using amorphous iron as a magnetic material, deliver maximum energy efficiency and high frequency of operation. Automakers across the world, especially in emerging nations, are incorporating amorphous iron to meet the burgeoning demand for energy efficient electric vehicles, which is expected to create favorable growth environment for amorphous iron (Fe amorphous) in developing countries.

Increase in Iron Mine Production Keeps Prices Competitive

According to the National Minerals Information Center, US Geological Survey, the global production of crude iron ore increased from 2.5 billion metric tons to around 3.3 billion metric tons between the period 2010 and 2015. Also, the global production of usable iron ore also witnessed a significant rise from 1.8 billion metric tons to around 2.3 billion metric tons during the span of five years. Steadily increasing global production of iron is expected to amplify the availability of raw materials for amorphous iron, helping manufacturers to keep the production costs under control.

While China has been the biggest producer of iron, other countries, including the U.S. have accelerated their production of iron in the past few years. For example, the metal production in the U.S. in 2017 accounted for approximately US$ 26.3 billion and iron ore held a 12% share in the production rise, according to the mineral commodity summaries 2018, by the U.S. Department of the Interior U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). This is enabling manufacturers in the U.S. amorphous iron (Fe amorphous) market to introduce competitive prices of amorphous iron in the global market.

Electric Steel – An Alternative to Amorphous Iron may Limit its Adoption and Market Growth

Though amorphous iron finds numerous applications owing to its unique magnetic characteristics, electric steel has been gaining popularity among end-users as a cost-effective and readily available alternative to amorphous iron. According to the World Steel Association, the crude steel production across the globe increased from 1.35 billion tons to reach 1.7 billion tons during 2007 and 2017.

Meanwhile, due to slowdown in leading steel-consuming countries, such as Japan and Europe, the oversupply of steel has brought down the prices, which makes it more affordable for industry players. Thereby, steel overcapacity may create hindrance in growth of the amorphous iron (Fe amorphous) market in the coming years.

About the Report

Fact.MR recently published a comprehensive forecast study on the amorphous iron (Fe amorphous) market to find its future prospects between 2018 and 2027. The foremost objective of the Fact.MR report on amorphous iron (Fe amorphous) market is to provide valuable insights on market scenario, demand generators, market dynamics, and company developments in amorphous iron (Fe amorphous) market.

Also, the study on amorphous iron (Fe amorphous) market addresses accurate and reliable estimates about the future prospects of the amorphous iron (Fe amorphous) market in terms of market value (US$ million) and volume (Tons).

Market Structure

The information on the growth of the amorphous iron (Fe amorphous) market during the forecast period 2018-2027 featured in the Fact.MR report is divided into two main segments for the understanding of readers. The amorphous iron (Fe amorphous) market is segmented according to the applications of amorphous iron as a magnetic material and regions.

Based on the applications of amorphous iron as a magnetic material, the amorphous iron (Fe amorphous) market is divided into transformers, motors, inductors, and generators. Transformers manufactured using amorphous iron are further categorized into three categories – transmission transformers, portable transformers, and distribution transformers.

Motors manufactured using amorphous iron are further divided into five categories – 1 HP – 100 HP motors, 101 HP – 200 HP motors, 201 HP – 500 HP motors, 501 HP – 1000 HP motors, and Above 1000 HP motors. Based on the geographical regions, the amorphous iron (Fe amorphous) market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Additional Questions Answered

The information featured in the report provides readers with highly important growth parameters of the amorphous iron (Fe amorphous) market, which can help them to understand the most critical historical and future prospects of this market. The report also resolves business-related, important queries associated with growth of the amorphous iron (Fe amorphous) market for readers, which can enable emerging players in the market to make appropriate business decisions to gain an edge in the amorphous iron (Fe amorphous) market.

Some of critical questions answered in the Fact.MR report are

Which opportunities market players must capture while foraying into the amorphous iron (Fe amorphous) market in developing countries?

Which factors influence growth of the amorphous iron (Fe amorphous) market during the historic period 2013-2017? Which region accounted for the largest revenue share in the amorphous iron (Fe amorphous) market during this period?

How is the amorphous iron (Fe amorphous) market distributed among Tier I, Tier II, and Tier III market players?

What are the latest updates on winning business strategies adopted by Tier I stakeholders in the amorphous iron (Fe amorphous) market?

How is the apparent demand for amorphous iron and how its applications are influencing growth of the amorphous iron (Fe amorphous) market during the forecast period?

Research Methodology

The Fact.MR report on amorphous iron (Fe amorphous) market is a result of extensive secondary research and the comprehensive primary research process for amorphous iron (Fe amorphous) market. The research methodology followed by analysts at Fact.MR is a proven approach that provides a base for compelling intelligence on amorphous iron (Fe amorphous) market.

Comprehensive, industry-validated information has helped analysts to obtain this value-based and insightful research report on the amorphous iron (Fe amorphous) market. Intelligence obtained from opinion leading stakeholders in the amorphous iron (Fe amorphous) market and industry experts in the metal packaging industry as well as paints & coatings industry have been extrapolated.

The insights on amorphous iron (Fe amorphous) market obtained from the primary research for amorphous iron (Fe amorphous) market have been utilized for authentication and validation of data obtained from secondary research process. The unique research methodology followed at Fact.MR to assess the growth parameters of the amorphous iron (Fe amorphous) market ensures the accuracy of the information to offer authentic information about the amorphous iron (Fe amorphous) market to readers.

Important queries addressed in the Amorphous Iron (Fe Amorphous) market report:

How will the evolving trends impact the growth of the Amorphous Iron (Fe Amorphous) market over the forecast period? Which companies are currently dominating the Amorphous Iron (Fe Amorphous) market in terms of market share? How can market players capitalize on the lucrative opportunities in Region 1? What is the projected growth rate of the Amorphous Iron (Fe Amorphous) market in various regions during the forecast period? Is the current market scenario favorable for the growth of new market players?

