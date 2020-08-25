Transformer Oil Market Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2026

Transformer oil is special oil that is stable at high temperatures and has excellent electrical insulating properties. It serves two important functions in a transformer, viz., suppression of arcing and dissipation of heat generated in the transformer.

The global Transformer Oil market is valued at 269.5 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 399 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2026.

Transformer Oil Market by Product Type:

Mineral Oil-based Transformer Oil

Synthetic Oil-based Transformer Oil

Silicone-based Transformer Oil

Others

Transformer Oil Market by Applications:

Ordinary Transformer

EHV Transformer

Top Manufacturer Included in Transformer Oil Market:

Petrochina

Apar Industry

CNOOC

Sinopec

Savita Oil

Jiangsu Gaoke

Raj Petro Specialties

JXTG

Nynas

Jiangsu Shuangjiang

Shell

And More……

Transformer Oil Market Report by Key Region:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

