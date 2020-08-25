COVID-19 Impact On Vegan Butter Products Industry Region and Prediction, Application, Demand, Forecast to 2023

Market Analysis

As per the report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global vegan butter market is expected to garner a notable CAGR over the review period of 2018-2023.

butter is derived from cow’s milk. But, vegan butter, commonly labeled as margarine are made from plant sources. They contain high fat content and similar nutritional value as to butter obtained from cow’s milk. This makes it popular among the vegan population. The growing number of vegan population due to shift in food consumption pattern is prompting the rate of adoption of vegan butter. Another significant cause boosting the use of vegan butter is the growing concern of people towards animals. MRFR identified these factors to cast a positive impact on the global Vegan Butter Products Industry expansion that is anticipated to spur the growth curve of the market.

Segmental Overview

The segmental study of the global vegan butter market provides indispensable insights into the market that helps in the identification of several growth windows. The vegan butter market study has been segmented into distribution channel, packaging type, and type. On the basis of distribution channel, the global vegan butter market is segmented into store based and non-store based. The store-based segment is further bifurcated into convenience stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, and others.

On the basis of type, the global vegan butter market has been segmented into nut butter, vegetable butter, and others. The vegetable butter segment is expected to generate the highest revenue and proliferate at a rapid rate due to high number of sales of different vegetable butter like peanut butter, coca butter, shea butter, and others. The nut butter segment, owing to the increase in awareness of health benefits of various nuts like almond, macadamia, cashews, and others, is likely to register the highest CAGR over the evaluation period.

Regional Insights

The demographic insights of the vegan butter market offer a proper understanding of the dynamic influencing the regional market growth. On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

The surge in number of vegans is triggering an increase in sales of plant-based products in North America. This is likely to foster the vegan butter market growth in the region. MRFR forecast vegan butter market to grow with a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Similarly, the growing concerns regarding animals is increasing the adoption of vegan butter among the European population. This is predicted to spur the European vegan butter market in the coming years.

Key Players

MRFR enlisted some of the prominent companies operating in the vegan butter market. They are Naturli ‘Foods A / S (Denmark), Conagra Brands, Inc. (US), WayFare Foods (Montana), Miyoko’s (US), I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter (US), Prosperity Organic Foods, Inc. (Idaho), and I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter (US) among others.

