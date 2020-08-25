Injection Molding Machine Market: Global Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 2026

An Injection molding machine, also known as an injection press, is a machine for manufacturing plastic products by the injection molding process. It consists of two main parts, an injection unit and a clamping unit.

Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine industry is both concentrated and fragmented because of the diversity of technologies. In the future, since the industry is technology oriented, market position of leading players is likely to be governed by novel product launches. The key players are Haitian International, ENGEL Holding GmbH, ARBURG GmbH, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Milacron, Wittmann Battenfeld, Fanuc, Toshiba, Nissei Plastic, Husky, JSW Plastics Machinery, Toyo, Chenhsong, Yizumi, LK Technology,Cosmos Machinery， Tederic， UBE Machinery ，Windsor. Haitian International is the world’s largest manufacturer of injection molding machines.

The global Injection Molding Machine market is valued at 9137.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 11110 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026.

Injection Molding Machine Market by Product Type:

Clamping Force (below 250T)

Clamping Force (250-650T)

Clamping Force (>650T)

Injection Molding Machine Market by Applications:

Automotive

Home Appliance

General Plastic

Top Manufacturer Included in Injection Molding Machine Market:

Haitian International

ENGEL Holding GmbH

ARBURG GmbH

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Milacron

Wittmann Battenfeld

Fanuc

Toshiba

Nissei Plastic

Husky

JSW Plastics Machinery

Toyo

Chenhsong

Yizumi

LK Technology

Cosmos Machinery

Tederic

UBE Machinery

Windsor

Injection Molding Machine Market Report by Key Region:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

