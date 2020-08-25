Water-hammer Arrestor Market Trends Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2026

Water hammers, also known as hydraulic shocks, are surges of pressure that occur when water in a pipeline system suddenly changes direction. When these occur in your home plumbing system, they usually make loud, annoying bangs. Aside from the noise, they can cause your pipes to vibrate violently and even damage them to the point of causing perforations or bursts at pipe seams, causing water damage and possible flooding in bathrooms, laundry rooms, and basements.

Thankfully, water hammer arrestors can be purchased and installed on your existing plumbing system to combat this problem.

Watts was the world’s biggest manufacturer in the Water-hammer Arrestor industry, accounted for 14% revenue market share of the global market, followed by Sioux Chief, Zurn, Proflo, Amtrol, Precision Plumbing, Jay R. Smith Mfg. Co., TOZEN Group, Refix, Josam, Caleffi, Yoshitake, MIFAB.The top 5 companies had a combined market share of 38% of the global total.North America was the largest consumption and production area in the world in 2018.

The global Water-hammer Arrestor market is valued at 84 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 104.8 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.

Water-hammer Arrestor Market by Product Type:

Stainless Steel Water Hammer Arrestor

Copper Water Hammer Arrestor

Water-hammer Arrestor Market by Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Top Manufacturer Included in Water-hammer Arrestor Market:

Watts

Sioux Chief

Zurn

Proflo

Amtrol

Precision Plumbing

Jay R. Smith Mfg. Co.

TOZEN Group

Refix

Josam

Caleffi

Yoshitake

MIFAB

Water-hammer Arrestor Market Report by Key Region:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

