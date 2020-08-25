Outlook of Global Automotive Surround-View Systems Market: Research Report during 2020-2026

Automotive Surround-View Systems is a vehicle camera system that provides different views like top view, rear view and panorama view to assist the driver when parking, either manually or automatically. It offers the driver the view of the exterior of the vehicle to aid in manoeuvring the vehicle to park and to alert the driver to obstacles in its path that may not be immediately visible. A display on the vehicle’s interior control panel shows surround view, which is typically composed of four wide-angle cameras that are mounted in the wing mirrors, at the front and rear of the vehicle.

The leading manufactures mainly are Valeo, Magna, Continental, Denso and Aisin. Valeo is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 18% in 2016.

The global Automotive Surround-View Systems market is valued at 2054.8 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 7116.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% during 2021-2026.

Automotive Surround-View Systems Market by Product Type:

4 Cameras Type

6 Cameras Type

Others

Automotive Surround-View Systems Market by Applications:

OEM

Aftermarket

Top Manufacturer Included in Automotive Surround-View Systems Market:

Valeo

Magna

Continental

Denso

Aisin

Mobis

Fujitsu

Clarion

SL

Good Driver

Percherry

And More……

Automotive Surround-View Systems Market Report by Key Region:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

