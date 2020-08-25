Vacuum Evaporation Boat Market Outlook, Opportunities and Forecasts Report 2020-2026

Evaporation boat is the type of evaporation vessel used for vacuum evaporation process under high temperature.

The China production of vacuum evaporation boat increases to 2005 K Units in 2016 from 1812 K Units in 2012, at a CAGR of more than 1.6%. In 2016, the China vacuum evaporation boat market is led by The East China, capturing about 96% of China vacuum evaporation boat production volume. The North China is the second-largest region-wise market with less than 2% of China market.

Vacuum evaporation boat downstream is wide and recently vacuum evaporation boat has acquired increasing significance in various fields of electronic component, packaging materials, consumer goods and other applications. In China, the vacuum evaporation boat market is mainly driven by growing demand for electronic component and packaging materials which account for nearly 66% of total downstream consumption of vacuum evaporation boat in China in 2016.

Based on types of vacuum evaporation boat available in the market, the report mainly separates the market into special ceramics (BN+TiB2) based and metal (W, Mo, Ta, etc.) based vacuum evaporation boat. And market of other based vacuum evaporation boat is very small. The market for single zone vacuum evaporation boat accounted for the largest market share in 2016, mainly owing to their high purity.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from China, Germany, Austria, USA, etc., are the key source in the global market of vacuum evaporation boat. Despite China is a key producer of vacuum evaporation boat in the world, China imported more than 28% of its sales volume each year in the past from Germany, USA, etc. while 3M is a key source of Chinese import.

At present, the major players of vacuum evaporation boat are PENSC, Orient Special Ceramics, Zibo HBN, MTK, Kennametal, Jonye Ceramics, Plansee SE, ATTL and Beseem, etc. The top five of them is holding more than 80% sales market share in 2016.Other players, which can supply vacuum evaporation boat in China, are Shengyuan Metal Materials (Mo), Luoyang Rare Metal Research Material (W, Mo, ML), Luoyang Vulcan Metal Materials (Mo), Q-carbons (Ceramics), etc.

Vacuum Evaporation Boat Market by Product Type:

Special Ceramics Based

Metal Based

Other Based

Vacuum Evaporation Boat Market by Applications:

Electronic Component

Packaging Materials

Consumer Goods

Other Applications

Top Manufacturer Included in Vacuum Evaporation Boat Market:

PENSC

Orient Special Ceramics

Zibo HBN

MTK

Kennametal

Jonye Ceramics

Plansee SE

ATTL

Beseem

And More……

Vacuum Evaporation Boat Market Report by Key Region:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

