A mechanical seal is a device that helps join systems or mechanisms together by preventing leakage (e.g. in a plumbing system), containing pressure, or excluding contamination. The effectiveness of a seal is dependent on adhesion in the case of sealants and compression in the case of gaskets.

Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe is now the major consumption regions of mechanical seals, in the coming years there is an increasing demand for mechanical seals in the regions of China and other developing countries are expected to drive the market for more advanced mechanical seals.

The global Mechanical Seals market is valued at 3639.3 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 4836.5 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market's growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

Mechanical Seals Market by Product Type:

Compressor Mechanical Seals

Pump Mechanical Seals

Reactor Mechanical Seals

Others

Mechanical Seals Market by Applications:

Oil& Gas

Electricity

Chemical Industry

Others

John Crane

EagleBurgmann

Flowserve

AESSEAL

Meccanotecnica Umbra

VULCAN

Garlock

Sunnyseal

Oerlikon Balzers

KSB

Colossus

Sulzer

Flex-A-Seal

Chesterton

Valmet

Ekato

Xi’an Yonghua

Fluiten

James Walker

Huayang Seals

Huhnseal AB

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The global Mechanical Seals market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. In 2020, the market was growing at a mild rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is predicted to rise over the projected horizon.

