A fluidized bed concentrator (FBC) is an industrial process for the treatment of exhaust air. The system uses a bed of activated carbon beads to adsorb volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from the exhaust gas. Evolving from the previous fixed-bed and carbon rotor concentrators, the FBC system forces the VOC-laden air through several perforated steel trays, increasing the velocity of the air and allowing the sub-millimeter carbon beads to fluidize, or behave as if suspended in a liquid. This increases the surface area of the carbon-gas interaction, making it more effective at capturing VOCs.

Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies in this industry. The leading players are TKS Industrial, Kurekan, CECO Environmental, Environmental C&C and Topcent Enviro, accounting for 90.74 percent revenue market share in 2017.

The global Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) market is valued at 16 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 22 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market's growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market.

below 10000 CFM

10000-50000 CFM

above 50000 CFM

Paint Finishing

Semiconductor

Printing

Chemical Production

Others

TKS Industrial

Kurekan

CECO Environmental

Environmental C&C

Topcent Enviro

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The global Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. In 2020, the market was growing at a mild rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is predicted to rise over the projected horizon. The report also tracks the most recent market dynamics, like driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

The report can help to know the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. Within the strategy analysis, it gives insights from market positioning and marketing channel to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for brand fresh entrants or exists competitors within the Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) industry. Global Fluidized Bed Concentrator (FBC) Market Report 2020 provides exclusive statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details during this niche sector.

