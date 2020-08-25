Animal Feeds Additives Market: Global Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 2026

Feed additives are products used in animal nutrition for purposes of improving the quality of feed and the quality of food from animal origin, or to improve the animals’ performance and health, e.g. providing enhanced digestibility of the feed materials. Feed additives may not be put on the market unless authorization has been given following a scientific evaluation demonstrating that the additive has no harmful effects, on human and animal health and on the environment.

In global market, the production of feed additives increases from 16.1 million MT in 2011 to 19.7 million MT in 2015. In 2015, global feed production has exceeded 995 million tons. China is the world’s largest feed market. In 2015, the global feed additives market is led by China, capturing about 41% of global feed additives production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 20% global production share. At present, the major leader manufacturers of feed additives are concentrated in USA and Europe .Evonik is the world leader, holding 2.66% production market share in 2015. But, Evonik hold 11.92% global revenue market. In addition, DuPont, DSM, Adisseo, BASF, ADM, Nutreco are also the main market leader.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Animal Feeds Additives Market

The global Animal Feeds Additives market is valued at 24310 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 27970 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Animal Feeds Additives Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market bette

Animal Feeds Additives Market by Product Type:

Minerals

Amino Acids

Vitamins

Enzymes

Others

Animal Feeds Additives Market by Applications:

Poultry Feeds

Ruminant Feeds

Pig Feeds

Aquaculture Feeds

Others

Next part of the Animal Feeds Additives Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The process is analysed thoroughly with respect three points, viz. raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs (material cost, labour cost, etc.) and the actual process. Animal Feeds Additives market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer as per following;

Top Manufacturer Included in Animal Feeds Additives Market:

Evonik

DowDuPont

DSM

Adisseo

BASF

ADM

Nutreco

Novusint

Charoen Pokphand Group

Cargill

Sumitomo Chemical

Kemin Industries

Biomin

Alltech

Addcon

Bio Agri Mix

After the basic information, the Animal Feeds Additives report sheds light on the production, production plants, their capacities, global production and revenue are studied. Also, the Animal Feeds Additives Market growth in various regions and R&D status are also covered.

Animal Feeds Additives Market Report by Key Region:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The global Animal Feeds Additives market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. In 2020, the market was growing at a mild rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is predicted to rise over the projected horizon. The report also tracks the most recent market dynamics, like driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

The report can help to know the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. Within the strategy analysis, it gives insights from market positioning and marketing channel to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for brand fresh entrants or exists competitors within the Animal Feeds Additives industry. Global Animal Feeds Additives Market Report 2020 provides exclusive statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details during this niche sector.

Further in the report, Animal Feeds Additives Market is examined for price, cost and gross revenue. These three points are analysed for types, companies and regions. In prolongation with this data sale price for various types, applications and region is also included. The Animal Feeds Additives Industry consumption for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption figures are also given.

To provide information on competitive landscape, this report includes detailed profiles of Animal Feeds Additives Market key players. For each player, product details, capacity, price, cost, gross and revenue numbers are given. Their contact information is provided for better understanding.

