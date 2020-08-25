Sardine Market Set to Surpass US$XX Million by the end of 2018 – 2026

In this report, the global Sardine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Sardine market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Sardine market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Sardine market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global sardine market are Season Brand, King Oscar, Beach Cliff, Crown Prince, Inc., Olig Seafood, Emilia Foods International, Litoralfish, Sea Gold SRL, Sanyo Corporation, DSI Foods Limited, Vialco Skourtopoulos S.A., Ocean Develop Seafoods, Inc., Dacheng International Trade Co.,Ltd., P Interfood, Mikado Foods, Bumble Bee Foods, Ongreen Thailand Co., Century Pacific Food, among others.

Key Developments in the Sardine Market

Sardine market has recorded a weighty growth in the last few years on the outline of various product launches. For instance, in 2013, StarKist Co., a U.S based food company focused on healthy, shelf-stable products, introduced Gourmet Select Sardines in three different flavorful gourmet sauces which include; classic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Whole Grain Dijon Mustard, and rustic Tuscan Style Tomato Sauce.

Also, the manufacturers emerging in the sardine market are laying the groundwork for the market growth. For instance, Grupo Pinsa, the owner of the Mexican firm Dolores, a leader and one of the most recognized tuna brands invested 30 Million US dollars in a canning and freezing facility to enter the sardine market.

Opportunities for Market Participants in the Sardine Market

The frozen sardines that are consumed directly or used in the making of numerous processed foods is leading in the global trade of sardine market. Aggregate global sardine demand picked up in 2017, assisted by advancing commercial settings in both developed and developing regions, plus the revival of some major evolving sardine markets such as Russia and Brazil.

By type, sardines are generally consumed fresh, but they are most commonly found canned since they are so perishable. The suppliers in the sardine market could emphasis on the canned segment as it seems a hot prospect in the forecast period. With growing health concerns among consumer, more people than ever are turning to sardines as they are at the bottommost of the aquatic food chain, feeding on planktons and thus do not contain any metals like mercury, and other contaminants that can be found in the other fishes, which is a dominant driving force of the sardine market.

Countries having main sardine fisheries are Canada, England, Croatia, France, India, Italy, Japan, Morocco, Norway, Peru, Portugal, Spain, Turkey, and the United States. The outlook for the growth of the sardine market in these countries is increasing relatively at a healthier rate. In terms of Consumption, the APAC countries such as China and Korea are dominating the sardine market. Notably, China has continuously been the major market for sardine, primarily for its large seafood industry.

Brief Approach to Research

The analysis will be done on a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the flavor, application and encapsulation process of the segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the sardine market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the market

The cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

