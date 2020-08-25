Poultry Feed Market Global Industry Size, Share, Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2026 Available at Fortune Business Insights

European Commission is likely to give green light to allow insect protein in poultry feed by 2019. With the inclusion of insect protein, the demand for poultry feed is expected to fuel. Spurred by this, the global poultry feed market is likely to expand during the forecast period. The rising demand for poultry meat products is the primary factor driving the poultry feed market growth. As per the census by the Department of Animal Husbandry, increasing poultry population in India is expected to fuel demand for different poultry products in the forthcoming years. Several associations such as FDA and Association of American Feed Control Officials (AFCO) are putting continuous efforts in the poultry feed space, with an aim to set regulations for including poultry feed ingredients. Moreover, FDA focusses on the rising production of insect feed, which can offer a sustainable source of proteins. The need to prevent the incidence of poultry diseases is, therefore, augmenting demand for nutritional poultry feed. This, coupled with the rising adoption of poultry farming among farmers, is expected to drive the market.

Fortune Business Insights offers a detailed overview of the global poultry feed market in a report, titled “Poultry Feed Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Layers, Broilers, Turkeys), By Additives (Antibiotics, Antioxidants, Feed Enzyme, Vitamins, Feed Acidifiers), By End-User (Poultry Farm, Home care, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” The report provides information on the poultry feed market trends, drivers, and restraints shaping the market dynamics. Furthermore, it talks about some of the latest innovations in poultry farming, which can positively impact the growth of the market. A detailed analysis of business strategies adopted by some of the key players can help our readers to get a clear picture of competitive landscape. The forecasts and estimates on the global market for radiation dose management are covered between 2018 and 2026.

Increasing Demand for Poultry Meat to Drive the Market in North America

Among regions, North America accounted for the highest portion of the global poultry feed market size in 2018. The growth is attributable to the rising demand for poultry meat and diseases detection in ducks and hens. The poultry feed market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness considerable growth owing to the increasing poultry consumption among individuals. Apart from these two regions, the market in Europe is also expected to register a notable growth during the forecast timeline. This is mainly on account of rising demand for poultry feed products. Currently, the market in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is at a nascent stage, however, has the potential to grow owing to the increasing emphasis on the prevention of animal diseases.

Pas Reform’s Poultry Feed Called SmartStart™ to Offer Nutrition to Newly Hatched Chickens

Increasing globalization and a better standard of living in developing nations offer wide range of poultry products for animals. The rising need for nutritional food is likely to contribute to the growth of the market. For instance, Pas Reform announced the launch of a new poultry feeding solutions called SmartStart in 2018. This solution aims to offer proper hydration and nutrition to newly hatched chickens. Increasing investments in poultry feed are likely to give significant impetus to the growth of the market.

On the downside, ban on antibiotics in poultry feed may hamper the growth of the market. As per research studies, the use of antibiotics in poultry feed can lead to adverse health hazards in humans. Nonetheless, there are some antibiotics which can be given to chickens and are acceptable to human health.

A Major Breakthrough in Poultry Feed by Novozymes and DSM

As per the report, some of the leading players operating in the global poultry feed market include:

Cargill Inc.

Alltech, Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland

De Heus B.V.

BASF SE

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

Companies continue to focus on expanding their product portfolio by adopting different strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and others. For instance, Novozymes and DSM announced the launch of an innovative poultry feed in September 2018. One of the first microbial muramidase broiler nutrition called Balancius, which can improve feed efficiency. The product works in the intestines of animals to unlock the gastrointestinal functionalities.

Segmentation :

ByType

Layers

Broilers

Turkeys

By Additives

Antibiotics

Antioxidants

Feed Enzyme

Vitamins

Feed Acidifiers

Others

By End-User

Poultry Farm

Home care

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

