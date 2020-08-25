Why Dynamics of North America Sports Medicine Market Is Changing Drastically? What If History Is Any Guide?

According to a new report published by Research Dive, titled, “Sports Medicine Devices Market : North America Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025,” the North America sports medicine devices market was valued at $3,580 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $5,382 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2025.

Sports medicine deals with the physical fitness of athletes. It is used for prevention and treatment of injuries related to sports and exercise. Common sport injuries include anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears, ankle sprains, muscle cramps, and shin splints. Sports medicine doctors are trained to restore function to injured patients, so they can get moving again as soon as possible. Demand for sports medicine devices has increased considerably, owing to active participation of athletes in various sports across different countries. Various aspects of sports medicine such as indulging in sports activities for fitness, recommendations for physical training, and sports injury prevention & treatment further contribute toward the market growth.

Connect with Analyst to Reveal How COVID-19 Impacting On Market: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/3

Rise in incidence of sports-related injuries in the young population majorly drives the growth of the sports medicine devices market. Moreover, sports injuries have become highly prevalent among the young population, owing to increase in participation in sports. In addition, increase in initiatives by governments of various countries to promote sports activities and rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries boost the market growth. Furthermore, easily accessible and advanced treatment products related to sports medicine for quick & easy recovery fuel the demand for sports medicine. However, lack of skilled professionals as well as inappropriate administration and guidelines in the field of sports medicine hamper the growth of the market. Conversely, rising influx of athletes and technological advancements in sports medicine are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the North America sports medicine market players.

The body reconstruction & repair segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that body reconstruction & repair products are majorly used in the treatment and prevention of sport-related injuries. Among body reconstruction & repair products, the bone/cartilage repair & reconstruction segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Considering body support & recovery products, the support devices & braces segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2018, accounting for five-ninths share. The knee injuries segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2025, as athletes frequently suffer from such injuries. Sports medicines are principally employed in the treatment of knee injuries, owing to increase in incidence of meniscus tear among sportspersons.

Download Exclusive Free Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/3

Key Findings of the Sports Medicine Devices Market:

• The body support & recovery segment is anticipated to generate the second highest revenue during the forecast period.

• Artificial joint implants serve to be the highest contributor to the orthopedic sports medicine devices market in 2018 and is expected to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period.

The major companies profiled in the report include Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes), Arthrex, Inc., Conmed Corporation (Linvatec Corporation), Zimmer Biomet holdings, Inc., Breg, Inc., Mueller sports medicine, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., and Wright Medical Group N.V.

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

+1 (917) 444-1262 (US) Toll

Free : +1 -888-961-4454

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us on: https://covid-19-market-insights.blogspot.com