LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automotive Aluminum Extrusion report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Aluminum Extrusion report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Market Research Report: Kam Kiu, Apalt, Alcoa, Rio Tinto Group, Constellium, Norsk Hydro A.S., Aleris, Novelis, Kobelco, UACJ, Aluminum Corporation of China

Global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Market Segmentation by Product: Forward Extrusion of Aluminum

Reverse Extrusion of Aluminum



Global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Market Segmentation by Application: Chassis

Engine Mount

Luggage Rack

Driving Rod

Other



The Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Aluminum Extrusion market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Aluminum Extrusion industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Forward Extrusion of Aluminum

1.3.3 Reverse Extrusion of Aluminum

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Chassis

1.4.3 Engine Mount

1.4.4 Luggage Rack

1.4.5 Driving Rod

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Industry Trends

2.4.1 Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Market Trends

2.4.2 Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Market Drivers

2.4.3 Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Market Challenges

2.4.4 Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Aluminum Extrusion by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Aluminum Extrusion as of 2019)

3.4 Global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Kam Kiu

11.1.1 Kam Kiu Corporation Information

11.1.2 Kam Kiu Business Overview

11.1.3 Kam Kiu Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Kam Kiu Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Products and Services

11.1.5 Kam Kiu SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Kam Kiu Recent Developments

11.2 Apalt

11.2.1 Apalt Corporation Information

11.2.2 Apalt Business Overview

11.2.3 Apalt Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Apalt Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Products and Services

11.2.5 Apalt SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Apalt Recent Developments

11.3 Alcoa

11.3.1 Alcoa Corporation Information

11.3.2 Alcoa Business Overview

11.3.3 Alcoa Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Alcoa Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Products and Services

11.3.5 Alcoa SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Alcoa Recent Developments

11.4 Rio Tinto Group

11.4.1 Rio Tinto Group Corporation Information

11.4.2 Rio Tinto Group Business Overview

11.4.3 Rio Tinto Group Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Rio Tinto Group Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Products and Services

11.4.5 Rio Tinto Group SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Rio Tinto Group Recent Developments

11.5 Constellium

11.5.1 Constellium Corporation Information

11.5.2 Constellium Business Overview

11.5.3 Constellium Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Constellium Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Products and Services

11.5.5 Constellium SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Constellium Recent Developments

11.6 Norsk Hydro A.S.

11.6.1 Norsk Hydro A.S. Corporation Information

11.6.2 Norsk Hydro A.S. Business Overview

11.6.3 Norsk Hydro A.S. Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Norsk Hydro A.S. Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Products and Services

11.6.5 Norsk Hydro A.S. SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Norsk Hydro A.S. Recent Developments

11.7 Aleris

11.7.1 Aleris Corporation Information

11.7.2 Aleris Business Overview

11.7.3 Aleris Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Aleris Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Products and Services

11.7.5 Aleris SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Aleris Recent Developments

11.8 Novelis

11.8.1 Novelis Corporation Information

11.8.2 Novelis Business Overview

11.8.3 Novelis Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Novelis Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Products and Services

11.8.5 Novelis SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Novelis Recent Developments

11.9 Kobelco

11.9.1 Kobelco Corporation Information

11.9.2 Kobelco Business Overview

11.9.3 Kobelco Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Kobelco Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Products and Services

11.9.5 Kobelco SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Kobelco Recent Developments

11.10 UACJ

11.10.1 UACJ Corporation Information

11.10.2 UACJ Business Overview

11.10.3 UACJ Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 UACJ Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Products and Services

11.10.5 UACJ SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 UACJ Recent Developments

11.11 Aluminum Corporation of China

11.11.1 Aluminum Corporation of China Corporation Information

11.11.2 Aluminum Corporation of China Business Overview

11.11.3 Aluminum Corporation of China Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Aluminum Corporation of China Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Products and Services

11.11.5 Aluminum Corporation of China SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Aluminum Corporation of China Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Sales Channels

12.2.2 Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Distributors

12.3 Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aluminum Extrusion Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

