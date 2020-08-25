Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Outbreak on Waterborne Polyurethane Market

Global Waterborne Polyurethane Market: Overview

Waterborne polyurethane coatings are most commonly used for wood floorings and panels, leather surfaces, plastics, vinyl coatings, film coatings, and textile coatings. Other applications in the global waterborne polyurethane market are derived from graphic arts, including inks, paper coatings, and overprint varnishes. Additionally, the use of waterborne polyurethane has also been favored in the coating of soccer balls, ropes and threads, gloves, glass fibers, and also as fabric binders.

This research report on the global waterborne polyurethane market is a 360-degree analytical look at what drives or restrains the overall growth rate of the market. Players and investors in the global waterborne polyurethane market can therefore seek information from this report in order to figure out where they can find greater avenues of opportunities, and what pitfalls they can avoid. The report carries the current market statistics and uses proven research methodologies to ascertain the market’s forecast. Key methods can include Porter’s Five Forces analysis and a competitively oriented SWOT analysis.

Global Waterborne Polyurethane Market: Trends and Opportunities:

Seeing that waterborne polyurethane is a key aspect in the paints and coatings industry, its global market is expected to rise through the impetus caught by the global construction industry. This is especially expected to be prominent in the emerging economies. The global waterborne polyurethane market is also finding new grounds of use through additional developments. Waterborne polyurethane dispersions, for instance, are currently being looked at with high optimism, as the modern variants are considered easy to use, chemically stable and safe, and relatively easier to manufacture. Other advantages of using waterborne polyurethane is their ease of application as compared to oil-based polyurethane coatings, along with their lower odor and clearer finish.

Global Waterborne Polyurethane Market: Region-wise Outlook:

Asia Pacific has so far been an exceptionally promising region for the inclusion of players from the global waterborne polyurethane market. China, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia are leaning heavily towards the incorporation of waterborne polyurethane into more commercial aspects, thereby providing an optimistic scope of growth for the both global and regional players present in Asia Pacific. This region is currently one of the epicenters for industrial expansion and infrastructure development, and is therefore a prime location for the manifold adoption rate of waterborne polyurethane. Similarly high growth rates can be seen in the MEA and Latin America regions as well, especially with Brazil hosting the upcoming Olympics and Qatar hosting the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The scope of growth for players in the global waterborne polyurethane market is also very high in the regions of North America and Europe, as the steady recovery from the recent economic collapse has resulted in a very positive growth rate for the construction industry in these regions. With a greater demand for paints and coatings, there can be a sizeable opportunity for the global waterborne polyurethane market to expand within it.

Companies Mentioned in the Research Report:

To date, 3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, The Dow Chemical Company, Bayer MaterialScience, PPG Industries, Inc., BASF SE, The Sherwin-Williams Company, RPM International Inc., and Lamberti SpA have been the leading entities in the global waterborne polyurethane market. The number of locally present players could change drastically over the coming years as the scope of using waterborne polyurethane expands at a rapid rate.

Key segments of the Global Waterborne Polyurethane Market:

Major regions analyzed under this research report are:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

