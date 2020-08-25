Rolling Mill Market: Introduction

Rolling mill is a machine used to roll metals into sheets or bars or different shapes. Rolling metal is similar to the process of rolling dough. In a rolling mill, the metal is passed through one or more pairs of rolls, changing the thickness of the metal into required form. Depending on the temperature of the metal rolled, rolling can be of two types- hot rolling and cold rolling. If the temperature of the metal is above recrystallization, the process is hot rolling and cold rolling is when the temperature is below recrystallization.

Rolling mill is used to increase the hardness of metal by decreasing the width. A rolling mill is typically used in steel industry to shape products such as angle stock, bar stock, rails, channel stock and I-beams. To decrease the thickness of metal before turning it into jewelry, smaller rolling mills are used by jewelers. It can also be used to impose patterns on metals. Rolling mills are even used in creation of furniture, while bending straight metal sheets into curved formats. Rolling mills increase speed of the production and hence are cost effective in the long-run.

History of rolling mills goes back centuries. At later stages, grooved rolls were used for rolling iron bars. Now rolling mills are used to give metal products their final shapes and finishing operations. Products such as steel plates only require hot-rolling, whereas steel used for cars and white goods require both hot and cold rolling.

Rolling Mill Market: Dynamics

Construction industry has tremendous growth rate coupled with upsurge in automotive and transportation industry which rely on the growth in rolling mills market. Steel industry mainly drives the rolling mills markets. Increased infrastructure development with emerging economies is boosting the rolling mills market. Availability of small sized rolling mills for imposition of metals used in jewelry making is another driver for the market.

Hot rolling process have certain drawbacks such as residual stress caused by uneven cooling which may result in deformation of the metal product, and lowered strength index. Another area of concern is that structural steel/metal has low fire resistance and it is susceptible to corrosion along with high cost of manufacturing, all these factors may affect the rolling mill market.

Growth in the rolling mill market is driving developments such as improvements in the dimensional tolerances, cooling equipment in hot rolling processes, better formability, higher strength steels, high surface quality and corresponding weight reductions.

Rolling Mill Market: Segmentation

The global rolling mill market can be segmented on the basis of type, process, application and end use.

By machine type, the rolling mill market can be segmented as:

Two high rolling mill

Three high rolling mill

Four high rolling mill

Tandem rolling mill

Cluster rolling mill

Planetary rolling mill

By process, the rolling mill market can be segmented as:

Controlled rolling

Forge rolling

Profile rolling

Ring rolling

Hot rolling

Cold rolling

By application, the rolling mill market can be segmented as:

Metal fabrication

Household appliances

Construction materials

Railway tracks

By end use, the global rolling mill market can be segmented as:

Automotive and Transportation

General Manufacturing

Construction

Residential and Commercial

Defense

Energy

Rolling Mill Market: Regional Outlook

North America is one of the prominent regions in steel manufacturing as well as construction industries, thus contributing to the enormous growth in rolling mills market. In Asia pacific region, countries like China, India and expected to create upsurge in the rolling mills market owing to the growing infrastructure, development in transportation and automotive industries. Southeast Asia is also expected to have a fair share in the rolling mills markets. Rolling mill market is expected to grow immensely in Middle East and African region as for emerging economies. Transportation and aerospace industries in Europe are expected to boost the rolling mill market.

Rolling Mill Market: Key Participant

Some of the key players in the global rolling mill market are:

Schlebach Maschinen GmbH.

Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC

Rio Grande

Pepetools

Nosstec AB

The Contenti Company

Durston Tools

JP Steel Plantech Co.

Durma

Benign Enterprise co.

Faccin S.p.A.

Carell Corp.

Amada Co. Ltd.

LST GmbH

