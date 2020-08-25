Contactless Biometrics Technology Market 2020 By Revenue, Top Trend & Regional Growth Forecast

is a technique of identifying different faces on a large scale. It is used to enhance the security through biometric face recognition. In addition, contactless biometrics is used to collect data of an individual through face detection, recognition, and on a cloud platform. Contactless biometrics technology is a highly accurate and reliable system for personal biometric identification (including contactless modalities) and used for registration, time attendance, and management of personnel.

The COVID-19 outbreak has been the main catalyst for the growth and adoption of contactless biometrics technology. Organizations, institutions, and governments are now focusing on hygiene with the spread of this deadly virus across the world. In order to verify personal identities, by providing access controls to users, without any physical contact with the security infrastructure, Contactless biometrics technology is playing a crucial role. Beside it, governments across the world have ramped up measures to adopt contactless biometrics technologies to swiftly respond to the crisis of COVID-19. This is expected to enhance the demand for contactless biometrics technology among government agencies for public safety monitoring.

Global Contactless Biometrics Technology Market: Key Drivers and Restraints

Growing concern among consumers for technologically advanced security is expected to boost the contactless biometrics technology market.

High adoption rate of biometrics in the healthcare industry is expected to drive the contactless biometric technology market.

Growing usage of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) technology in retail industry and e-commerce is expected to fuel the market

Furthermore, the BFSI sector, border control applications, and increasing support from government legislation to encourage the use of contactless authentication technology is further expected to drive the market.

Rising penetration of smartphones and tablets coupled with companies focusing on facial recognition software in smartphones, by adding a layer of verification to unlock the smartphones is anticipated to drive the demand for contactless biometrics technology.

However, the high cost of contactless biometrics solutions is expected to obstruct the growth of the market.

Growing adoption of cloud-based services such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for contactless biometrics technology is expected to drive the demand for contactless biometrics technology, in order to strengthen the compatibility of devices for different applications.

North America to Account for Major Share of the Global Contactless Biometrics Technology Market

In terms of region, the global contactless biometrics technology market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

