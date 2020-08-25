Global Ultrasonic Generator Market: Introduction

Ultrasonic generator is the central element of an ultrasonic cleaning system and acts as the source that provides the electrical energy to the system’s ultrasonic transducers. Typically, the ultrasonic generator converts electrical energy from the alternating current at 50 or 60Hz to electrical energy at the ultrasonic frequency. This is accomplished in a several ways by various ultrasonic generator manufacturers. There have been several recent innovations in ultrasonic generator technology which may enhance the effectiveness of ultrasonic cleaning equipment.

Furthermore, in general cleaning for oil removal in applications such as metal & plastic parts, jewelry, pipes, lens etc., low-frequency ultrasonic generators are utilized. Whereas, applications including electronic & semiconductor, HDD/ceramic etc., high-frequency ultrasonic generators are preferred. Subsequently, the study aims to analyze the most recent trends, dynamics, and potential strategies in the global ultrasonic generator market.

Global Ultrasonic Generator Market: Dynamics

In most instances, cleaning requires that a contaminant be dissolved (e.g. soluble soil), displaced (e.g. non-soluble soil) or both displaced and dissolved (e.g. insoluble particles being held by a soluble binder such as grease or oil). By utilizing ultrasonic generators, the mechanical effect of ultrasonic energy can be used in both displacing particles and speeding dissolution.

Investments in electronics end-users such as medical electronics, automotive, cellphones, tablets, among others are looking promising for the near future. Subsequently, the increase in manufacturing activities and expanding facilities to create significant opportunities for the ultrasonic generator market. Moreover, consumer demand for jewelry appears more voracious than ever at the global level, propelling the manufacturing need for jewelry and so the ultrasonic generators for cleaning purpose.

Global Ultrasonic Generator Market: Segments

The global ultrasonic generator market can be segmented based on power range, frequency, cleaning application, end-use industry, and region.

Based on power range, the global ultrasonic generator market can be segmented as:

Up to 300 W

300 – 800 W

800 W – 1200

1200 W – 1800 W

1800 W – 2400 W

2400 W – 3000 W

More than 3000 W

Based on frequency, the global ultrasonic generator market can be segmented as:

Low (28kHz – 40kHz)

Medium (50kHz – 80kHz)

High (132kHz – 200kHz)

Based on cleaning application, the global ultrasonic generator market can be segmented as:

Dental and Medical Instruments

Lab Instruments

Carburetor and Automotive Parts

PCB Cleaning

Mold Cleaning

Aircraft Parts

Pipes

Industrial Parts Cleaning & Degreasing

Food Equipment

Based on end-sue industry, the global ultrasonic generator market can be segmented as:

Manufacturing Automotive Aerospace and Defense Food & Beverages Semiconductors and Electronics Auxiliary Manufacturing

Healthcare

Oil & Gas

General Purpose (Jewelry etc.)

Labs & Institutions

Global Ultrasonic Generator Market: Regional Outlook

The global jewelry industry is poised for glittering future with annual sales are expected to grow at a healthy clip of 5%-7% each year. Europe and China market for ultrasonic generators are likely to be driven by the fast fashion trend. Globally, ultrasonic generators market will be highly dynamic, truly globalized, and intensely competitive.

Companies involved in the value chain of ultrasonic generators market can best anticipate and capitalize on industry-changing trends. Malaysia and Vietnam have been in a turmoil but is now recovering, offering a thrust to the ultrasonic generator market. South Korea, Japan, and China are the hotspots for the electronics industry, thus, anticipated to bolster the ultrasonic generator market. North America ultrasonic generator market is mainly driven by the elevated precision component manufacturing.

Global Ultrasonic Generator Market: Key Participants

List of some of the prominent market participants in the global ultrasonic generator market discerned across the value chain include:

BANDELIN electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Branson Ultrasonics Corporation

Crest Ultrasonics Corporation

Sonic Italia S.r.l.

NOVATEC S.R.L.

Layton Technologies Ltd.

FinnSonic Oy

Elma Schmidbauer GmbH

Castor Unia Gospodarcza Sp. z o.o.

Optel Sp. z o.o.

