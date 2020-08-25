Global Infrastructure Inspection Robots Market: Introduction

Robotics systems are mobile service robots designed to suit resilient infrastructure through increased infrastructure operational life cycle & productivity, reduction of operator risk & costs, improved quality of data collection, and minimization of environmental impact. Furthermore, infrastructure inspection robots, typically used for the inspection of high-value and critical infrastructure. Infrastructure inspection robots are either fully autonomous, able to navigate themselves or semi-autonomous to work on established paths.

Inspections need in infrastructure is more accurate when performed by infrastructure inspection robots as they can be operated without halts for long periods of time. Also, infrastructure inspection robots provide more comprehensive inspections than manual processes, especially in a hazardous and dangerous environment.

Moreover, infrastructure inspection robots offer many paybacks over manual inspection, especially in complex scenarios. As the need for inspection of large infrastructure increases, demand for infrastructure inspection robots will rise accordingly. Infrastructure inspection robots have already proven valuable in protecting the integrity of critical infrastructure. Subsequently, the study aims to analyze the most recent trends, dynamics, and potential strategies in the global infrastructure inspection robots market.

Global Infrastructure Inspection Robots Market: Dynamics

The primary factor driving growth of infrastructure inspection robots is the need for inspection of massive, high-value infrastructure structures in oil & gas and petrochemical industry. Increasingly, advancing capabilities of infrastructure inspection robots and companies’ ability to quickly amass return on investment (ROI), are also attributing to the growth of infrastructure inspection robots. Civil infrastructure is progressively deteriorating, due to ageing, environmental factors, damages caused by natural/human factors, increased loading, and inadequate or poor maintenance.

Appropriate operations of periodic inspection and maintenance are needed to ensure that the designed life of service of civil infrastructure can be extended or achieved. Subsequently, supplementing manual labor in infrastructure inspection; there is a significant opportunity for the development of infrastructure inspection robots.

Moreover, the inclusion of autonomy in the infrastructure inspection robots has a wide range of advantages over piloted ones. The underpinning technological challenges for infrastructure inspection robots include perceive & patch, repair & perch, plunge & protect, fire and forget, dismantle, dispose, construct, and confirm.

Global Infrastructure Inspection Robots Market: Segments

The global infrastructure inspection robots market can be segmented based on product type, operation, end-use, application, and region.

Based on product type, the global infrastructure inspection robots market can be segmented as:

Drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)

Crawlers

Submersibles

Based on operation, the global infrastructure inspection robots market can be segmented as:

Autonomous

semi-autonomous

Based on end-use, the global infrastructure inspection robots market can be segmented as:

Building & Construction

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Chemical

Petrochemical

Municipal

General Purpose

Based on application, the global infrastructure inspection robots market can be segmented as:

Pipes

Tanks & Vessels

Sewers

Roads and Bridges

Underwater Inspection

Wind Turbines

Nuclear Applications

Auxiliary Structures

Global Infrastructure Inspection Robots Market: Regional Outlook

Ongoing research & development activities in the U.S., EU-5, Japan, among others for the development of robust inspection tool is set to provide a boost to the infrastructure inspection robots. Advances in sensing, mapping, actuation, locomotion, and control have made it possible to build a vigorous and versatile infrastructure inspection robot.

Furthermore, the presence of a large number of offshore oil and gas companies in North America and Mexico basin will certainly create hefty growth opportunities for the manufacturers of infrastructure inspection robots. Meanwhile, analytics is playing an increasingly key role in the field of infrastructure inspection robots to benefit the users and developers in a long-run.

Global Infrastructure Inspection Robots Market: Key Participants

List of some of the prominent market participants in the global infrastructure inspection robots market discerned across the value chain include:

ULC Robotics (CISBOT)

Inuktun

Honeybee Robotics, Ltd

