“3D Concrete Printing Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for 3D Concrete Printing Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of 3D Concrete Printing Industry. 3D Concrete Printing market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. 3D Concrete Printing market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global 3D Concrete Printing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245786

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245786

Key Market Trends:

Residential Sector to Dominated the Market

– As a result of rapid urbanization, especially in developing countries, the demand for residential construction is increasing day-by-day.

– The market for 3D concrete printing in the residential segment has expanded globally, majorly in Asia-Pacific and other emerging economies. The demand for houses is higher than the supply in emerging nations, such as South Africa. And the rise in demand for housing in urban areas has increased and the government’s National Infrastructural Plan is supporting this growth, with new projects expected in the future.

– Furthermore, a report from the World Resources Institute estimated that 1.2 billion people currently live in cities without affordable or secure housing. In March 2018, an Austin-based robotics construction startup, ICON, announced their plan to build a community of affordable 100 3D-printed homes in El Salvador, Central America next year.

– DuBox, modular design, and off-site construction company, has already demonstrated the UAE’s first locally 3D printed concrete building from real-life construction objects. The company partnered with the University of Eindhoven in the Netherlands and the engineering consultancy firm, Witteveen+Bos, to achieve this target.

– During the fifth International Conference for Sustainable Construction Materials in Dubai, the local government has laid out a plan to have 25% of its buildings 3D-printed by 2030.

– Aforementioned factors are expected to drive the demand of the 3D concrete printing in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, Asia-Pacific, led by China, emerged as a major 3D concrete printing consumer due to strong government support, efforts toward standardization, and expanding application segments.

– The Asia-Pacific construction sector is the largest in the world and is increasing at a healthy rate, owing to the rising population, increase in middle-class income, and urbanization. Increasing infrastructure construction activity is the major driver for the Asia-Pacific construction sector

– China is expected to serve as the largest market due to its rapid industrial development and increasing urban population.

– In addition, the entry of major players from the EU into the lucrative market of China has further fueled the industry’s expansion.

– Owing to their business potential, countries, like Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea have become hosts to numerous national and international events. This move has accelerated the demand for hotels, shopping malls, high-rise buildings, and arenas and stadiums (both outdoor and indoor), thereby boosting the construction industry in the respective regions.

– Thus, construction activity has been growing in the Asia-Pacific, which is expected to boost the 3D concrete printing market.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245786

Detailed TOC of 3D Concrete Printing Market Report 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Customized and Money Efficient Constructions

4.1.2 Increasing Investments in Infrastructure Due to Rapid Urbanization and Industrialization

4.1.3 Increasing Focus on Ecofriendly and Smart Constructions

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Requirement of Skilled Labor and Capital Investment for 3D Printing

4.2.2 Lack of Standardization and Limited Product Variety

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Concrete Type

5.1.1 Ready-mix

5.1.2 High-density

5.1.3 Precast

5.1.4 Shotcrete

5.2 By Product Type

5.2.1 Walls

5.2.2 Floors & Roofs

5.2.3 Panels & Lintels

5.2.4 Staircases

5.2.5 Others

5.3 By Sector

5.3.1 Residential

5.3.2 Commercial

5.3.3 Infrastructural

5.3.4 Architectural

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.2.4 Rest of North America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Russia

5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3D CONCRETE

6.4.2 Balfour Beatty

6.4.3 Carillion PLC (PwC)

6.4.4 Dus Architects

6.4.5 Foster + Partners

6.4.6 HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

6.4.7 Kier Group PLC

6.4.8 KOHN PEDERSEN FOX ASSOCIATES PC

6.4.9 LafargeHolcim

6.4.10 Sika AG

6.4.11 Skanska

6.4.12 UNIVERSE ARCHITECTURE BV

6.4.13 Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co. Ltd (WinSun)

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Innovations in the Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Market, Especially, China

7.2 Others

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices Market 2020 Global Business Share, Top Manufacturers, Growth Factors, Size, Growth Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast to 2026

Auto Tyre Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Global Market Growth, Business Share, Trends, Revenue and Demands Research Report 2026

Beryllium Hydroxide Market Size and Share Outlook 2020 to 2026 | Key Developments Trends, Growth Factors, Business Status and Regional Analysis

Polymer Based Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) Market Size and Growth Analysis 2020 Details for Business Development, Driving Factors, Top Players, Latest Opportunities till 2026

Single-Use Bioreactors Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Global Market Growth, Business Share, Trends, Revenue and Demands Research Report 2026

Touch Screen Gloves Market Growth Status and Industry Size Forecast 2020 – Industry Share, Business Statistics, Future Scope, Regional Segmentation, Supply and Demand Status till 2026