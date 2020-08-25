Warehouse Fumigants Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share
“Warehouse Fumigants Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Warehouse Fumigants Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Warehouse Fumigants Industry. Warehouse Fumigants market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Warehouse Fumigants market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
The use of fumigants helps increase the yield of the crop in the fields. The use of phosphine fumigants is a very effective method to control insects and pests in silos, grain bins, and warehouses, which is one of the major drivers of the market. Companies are also investing in many new storage technologies and integrating advanced fumigant technologies, which is expected to help in improving storage technologies for fumigants and boost the warehouse fumigants market in the long run.
Market Overview:
Warehouse Fumigants Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Increased Need for Pest Control
The largest natural threat to the safe storage and distribution of grains is insect infestation in the pest control industry. However, tools like fumigation are more effective in controlling pest infestations and are more effective, as compared to structural and warehouse fumigation. It is anticipated that due to climate changes, like an increase in temperature, the insect population is going to increase in the future, leading to increased dependence on the usage of fumigants. In order to control insects in commodities and export materials, fumigation is one of the general methods, which is adopted widely across emerging countries. Globally, phosphine and methyl bromide are the two common fumigants, which are used for stored product protection.
North America Dominates the Global Market
North America contributes a significant share of global warehouse fumigant consumption with a 33.8% share in 2018, with the United States and Canada accounting for around 80% of the regional market. North America is a major market for agriculture fumigants, with over 250 authorized products available in the main countries of the United States and Canada. The major commodities using fumigants for both warehouse and soil application in the region are, corn, rice, barley, potato, tomato, wheat, strawberry, cabbage, etc. Due to very low export and storage capacities of countries like including Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Jamaica and others, the growth rate and market share are expected to remain constant, until regulatory ban or stringent regulations on the usage of warehouse fumigants are brought into effect.
