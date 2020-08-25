Walking Assist Devices Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024
“Walking Assist Devices Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Walking Assist Devices Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Walking Assist Devices Industry. Walking Assist Devices market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Walking Assist Devices market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
As per the , the walking assist devices are designed for people who are suffering from leg injuries or are unable to walk, due to any internal problem. These devices are also used by people who face the problem of body balance during walking, due to nervous system diseases, such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer disease. The basic design of the walker is that it is of light body weight and it is available with a four wheels and two wheels design, which provides comfort to the user during walking.
Market Overview:
Walking Assist Devices Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Crutch is the Fastest Growing Segment Under Product Type that is Also Expected to Grow During the Forecast Period
The crutches segment is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment, owing to the rapid growth pace that is a result of the high global demand for crutches as supportive walking devices and as equipment employed to provide rehabilitative care. The crutches minimize the weight-bearing effect on the disabled leg and help improve the balance and stability of the individual while walking. Therefore, increasing innovations in crutches and the rising prevalence of arthritis are believed to show stable growth in the future.
North America holds the Largest Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period
North America has dominated the market owing to the increase in the geriatric population, the presence of well-developed healthcare sectors, technological advancements forwarded by the leading players, and private organizations offering varied supportive services for the benefit of the physically disabled people. In addition, the increasing cases of rheumatoid arthritis in the United States is also driving the walking assist devices market in the country.
Detailed TOC of Walking Assist Devices Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Incidences of Rheumatoid and Osteo-arthritis
4.2.2 Surging Demand for Rehabilitation Equipment
4.2.3 Steep Rise in the Aging Population
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of Purchase
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Gait Belt and Lift Vest
5.1.2 Cane
5.1.3 Crutch
5.1.4 Walker
5.1.5 Wheelchair
5.1.6 Power Scooter
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 US
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 UK
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 South Korea
5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
5.2.4.1 GCC
5.2.4.2 South Africa
5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.2.5 South America
5.2.5.1 Brazil
5.2.5.2 Argentina
5.2.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Invacare Corporation
6.1.2 Better Life Healthcare LTD
6.1.3 Ossenberg Gmbh
6.1.4 GF Health Products Inc.
6.1.5 Honda Motor Co. Ltd
6.1.6 Karma Healthcare Ltd
6.1.7 Besco Medical Co. Ltd
6.1.8 Homecare Product Inc.
6.1.9 Permobil Inc.
6.1.10 Sunrise Medical LLC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
