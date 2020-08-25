Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024
“Virtual Reality (VR) Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Virtual Reality (VR) Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Virtual Reality (VR) Industry. Virtual Reality (VR) market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Virtual Reality (VR) market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Virtual reality blurs the line between digital and physical worlds, thereby, generating a sense of being present in the virtual environment for consumers. Several multinational corporations, such as Sony and HTC, are venturing into this market space.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999427
Market Overview:
Virtual Reality (VR) Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999427
Key Market Trends:
Mobile Hardware expected to Hold Major Share
Mobile virtual reality (VR) is the most affordable experience for consumers who want to explore VR without spending a substantial amount of money. Additionally, the portability and massive install base of smartphone users, across the world, lead to its wide-scale adoption. VR headsets rely on the smartphone to display content and use numerous specially developed apps for the same.
For instance, Matterport VR Showcase is a virtual reality app compatible with Samsung Galaxy series (Android KitKat 4.4+), for which the Oculus Gear VR app needs to be installed on the device.
In 2016, approximately 87% of the virtual reality headsets sold worldwide were mobile phone-based, meaning a user’s smartphone mounted on the headset and operated as the screen. Popular mobile phone VR headsets include the Google Daydream View and Samsung Gear VR.
While VR for mobile is currently a less immersive experience than console and PC-based VR, its adoption is expected to increase over the forecast period, due to a host of technological advancements in the mobile VR space. Also, with the growth of smartphones, there is massive potential for the VR market, over the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region expected to Witness Significant Growth
Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the major share, owing to the presence of large and several emerging economies, along with the rising acceptance of virtual reality devices in the region. This is, in turn, expected to encourage industry players to invest in the region. China is expected to account for a prominent share in the region, owing to the rising adoption of VR technology in the country. VR took the center stage in China’s tech scenario in 2016. Many startups related to virtual reality are also growing in the country. For instance, Palapple is developing its own VR products. The company also created a project called VResidence, which offers a number of virtual reality real estate products, including an online platform for second-hand property.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999427
Detailed TOC of Virtual Reality (VR) Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Study Deliverables
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.4 Market Drivers
4.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Virtual Reality in Commercial Application
4.4.2 Increasing Demand for VR Setup for Training Across Various End-user Segments
4.5 Market Restraints
4.5.1 Health Risks from Using Virtual Reality Headsets in the Long Run
4.6 Industry Attractiveness of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Hardware
5.1.1.1 Mobile
5.1.1.2 Console
5.1.1.3 PC
5.1.2 Software
5.2 By End-user Vertical
5.2.1 Consumer
5.2.1.1 Gaming
5.2.1.2 Media and Entertainment
5.2.2 Commercial
5.2.2.1 Retail
5.2.2.2 Healthcare
5.2.2.3 Military and Defense
5.2.2.4 Real Estate
5.2.2.5 Education
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Oculus VR LLC
6.1.2 Sony Corporation
6.1.3 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
6.1.4 Google LLC
6.1.5 Lenovo Group Ltd.
6.1.6 Pico Interactive Inc.
6.1.7 StarVR Corporation
6.1.8 FOVE Inc.
6.1.9 Unity Technologies Inc.
6.1.10 Unreal Engine (Epic Games Inc.)
6.1.11 Crytek GmbH
6.1.12 Autodesk Inc.
6.1.13 Eon Reality Inc.
6.1.14 3D Systems Corporation
6.1.15 Dassault Systemes SE
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Deodorants for Men Market Size 2020 Global Growth, Share by Regions, Demand Status, Latest Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026
Wood Coating Market Growth by Top Key Players, Market Size, Types and Applications, Share Analysis with Trends, Top Performing Regions 2020 to 2026
Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market Size and Growth Analysis 2020 Details for Business Development, Driving Factors, Top Players, Latest Opportunities till 2026
PVC Floor Market Growth by Top Key Players, Market Size, Types and Applications, Share Analysis with Trends, Top Performing Regions 2020 to 2026
Evaporating Dish Market Future Trends, Growth Factors 2020: Global Opportunities by Leading Countries, Manufacturing Size and Share, Industry Segments by Types and Applications Forecast to 2026
Luggage and Leather Goods Market Future Trends, Growth Factors 2020: Global Opportunities by Leading Countries, Manufacturing Size and Share, Industry Segments by Types and Applications Forecast to 2026