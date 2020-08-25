The Daily Chronicle

Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

Home / Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

News

Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

By sambit.k 25th August 2020

Virtual Reality (VR)

Virtual Reality (VR) Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Virtual Reality (VR) Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Virtual Reality (VR) Industry. Virtual Reality (VR) market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Virtual Reality (VR) market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

Virtual reality blurs the line between digital and physical worlds, thereby, generating a sense of being present in the virtual environment for consumers. Several multinational corporations, such as Sony and HTC, are venturing into this market space.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999427

Market Overview:

  • VR technology has gained widespread recognition and adoption over the past few years. Recent technological advancements in this field have revealed new enterprises. Numerous players are emerging in this market with the hopes to navigate it toward mainstream adoption.
  • The launch of commercial virtual reality headsets is expected to accelerate the growth of the market. Technological advancements in VR are expected to generate a plethora of VR solutions with diverse capabilities, which allow consumers to experience the utmost immersion. Making the VR experience more real serves as a key driver for market adoption and penetration.
  • Virtual reality has often found its application compelling, with interactive video games or even movie and television series. Virtual reality serves as a platform to project things that are otherwise too dangerous, expensive, or impractical to do.
  • Investments by the technology vendors are creating an advancement in the field of display technology, which is likely to change the vision of the traditional methodology. With technology giants, like Google, investing considerable amounts in the tech startups for the development of VR devices, along with other prominent players investing in their R&D over this segment, the future of the market is expected to be more competitive.

    Virtual Reality (VR) Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

  • Oculus VR LLC
  • Sony Corporation
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Google LLC
  • Lenovo Group Ltd.
  • Pico Interactive Inc.
  • StarVR Corporation
  • FOVE Inc.
  • Unity Technologies Inc.
  • Unreal Engine (Epic Games Inc.)
  • Crytek GmbH
  • Autodesk Inc.
  • Eon Reality Inc.
  • 3D Systems Corporation
  • Dassault Systemes SE

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit athttps://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999427

    Key Market Trends:

    Mobile Hardware expected to Hold Major Share

    Mobile virtual reality (VR) is the most affordable experience for consumers who want to explore VR without spending a substantial amount of money. Additionally, the portability and massive install base of smartphone users, across the world, lead to its wide-scale adoption. VR headsets rely on the smartphone to display content and use numerous specially developed apps for the same.

    For instance, Matterport VR Showcase is a virtual reality app compatible with Samsung Galaxy series (Android KitKat 4.4+), for which the Oculus Gear VR app needs to be installed on the device.

    In 2016, approximately 87% of the virtual reality headsets sold worldwide were mobile phone-based, meaning a user’s smartphone mounted on the headset and operated as the screen. Popular mobile phone VR headsets include the Google Daydream View and Samsung Gear VR.

    While VR for mobile is currently a less immersive experience than console and PC-based VR, its adoption is expected to increase over the forecast period, due to a host of technological advancements in the mobile VR space. Also, with the growth of smartphones, there is massive potential for the VR market, over the forecast period.

    Asia-Pacific Region expected to Witness Significant Growth

    Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the major share, owing to the presence of large and several emerging economies, along with the rising acceptance of virtual reality devices in the region. This is, in turn, expected to encourage industry players to invest in the region. China is expected to account for a prominent share in the region, owing to the rising adoption of VR technology in the country. VR took the center stage in China’s tech scenario in 2016. Many startups related to virtual reality are also growing in the country. For instance, Palapple is developing its own VR products. The company also created a project called VResidence, which offers a number of virtual reality real estate products, including an online platform for second-hand property.

    Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999427

    Detailed TOC of Virtual Reality (VR) Market Report 2020-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Scope of the Study
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Study Deliverables

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis
    4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.4 Market Drivers
    4.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Virtual Reality in Commercial Application
    4.4.2 Increasing Demand for VR Setup for Training Across Various End-user Segments
    4.5 Market Restraints
    4.5.1 Health Risks from Using Virtual Reality Headsets in the Long Run
    4.6 Industry Attractiveness of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
    4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants
    4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.6.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type
    5.1.1 Hardware
    5.1.1.1 Mobile
    5.1.1.2 Console
    5.1.1.3 PC
    5.1.2 Software
    5.2 By End-user Vertical
    5.2.1 Consumer
    5.2.1.1 Gaming
    5.2.1.2 Media and Entertainment
    5.2.2 Commercial
    5.2.2.1 Retail
    5.2.2.2 Healthcare
    5.2.2.3 Military and Defense
    5.2.2.4 Real Estate
    5.2.2.5 Education
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Latin America
    5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Oculus VR LLC
    6.1.2 Sony Corporation
    6.1.3 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
    6.1.4 Google LLC
    6.1.5 Lenovo Group Ltd.
    6.1.6 Pico Interactive Inc.
    6.1.7 StarVR Corporation
    6.1.8 FOVE Inc.
    6.1.9 Unity Technologies Inc.
    6.1.10 Unreal Engine (Epic Games Inc.)
    6.1.11 Crytek GmbH
    6.1.12 Autodesk Inc.
    6.1.13 Eon Reality Inc.
    6.1.14 3D Systems Corporation
    6.1.15 Dassault Systemes SE

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Deodorants for Men Market Size 2020 Global Growth, Share by Regions, Demand Status, Latest Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026

    Wood Coating Market Growth by Top Key Players, Market Size, Types and Applications, Share Analysis with Trends, Top Performing Regions 2020 to 2026

    Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market Size and Growth Analysis 2020 Details for Business Development, Driving Factors, Top Players, Latest Opportunities till 2026

    PVC Floor Market Growth by Top Key Players, Market Size, Types and Applications, Share Analysis with Trends, Top Performing Regions 2020 to 2026

    Evaporating Dish Market Future Trends, Growth Factors 2020: Global Opportunities by Leading Countries, Manufacturing Size and Share, Industry Segments by Types and Applications Forecast to 2026

    Luggage and Leather Goods Market Future Trends, Growth Factors 2020: Global Opportunities by Leading Countries, Manufacturing Size and Share, Industry Segments by Types and Applications Forecast to 2026