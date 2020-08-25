Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

Virtual reality blurs the line between digital and physical worlds, thereby, generating a sense of being present in the virtual environment for consumers. Several multinational corporations, such as Sony and HTC, are venturing into this market space.

VR technology has gained widespread recognition and adoption over the past few years. Recent technological advancements in this field have revealed new enterprises. Numerous players are emerging in this market with the hopes to navigate it toward mainstream adoption.

The launch of commercial virtual reality headsets is expected to accelerate the growth of the market. Technological advancements in VR are expected to generate a plethora of VR solutions with diverse capabilities, which allow consumers to experience the utmost immersion. Making the VR experience more real serves as a key driver for market adoption and penetration.

Virtual reality has often found its application compelling, with interactive video games or even movie and television series. Virtual reality serves as a platform to project things that are otherwise too dangerous, expensive, or impractical to do.

Investments by the technology vendors are creating an advancement in the field of display technology, which is likely to change the vision of the traditional methodology. With technology giants, like Google, investing considerable amounts in the tech startups for the development of VR devices, along with other prominent players investing in their R&D over this segment, the future of the market is expected to be more competitive. Virtual Reality (VR) Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Oculus VR LLC

Sony Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Google LLC

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Pico Interactive Inc.

StarVR Corporation

FOVE Inc.

Unity Technologies Inc.

Unreal Engine (Epic Games Inc.)

Crytek GmbH

Autodesk Inc.

Eon Reality Inc.

3D Systems Corporation