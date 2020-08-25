Vibration Sensor Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024
“Vibration Sensor Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Vibration Sensor Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Vibration Sensor Industry. Vibration Sensor market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Vibration Sensor market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
Vibration monitoring and analysis are the important quality measurement phenomenon in modern industrial infrastructure. The three parameters that represent vibration monitors are velocity, acceleration, and displacement. The selection of the sensor is proportional to velocity, displacement, or acceleration, which depend on signal levels and frequency that are involved.
Market Overview:
Vibration Sensor Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Aerospace & Defense End User to Hold Significant Share
Increase in situational awareness to drive operations, cost-effective maintenance, and increase in asset utilization are some of the key factors driving the demand for aircraft health monitoring systems.
The passenger traffic in Europe and other major aviation markets, such as the United Kingdom and Germany, have witnessed growth in terms of the number of passengers and aircraft movements, which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
Turbine engine failures are the primary cause of mechanical failures, which is increasing the costs; hence, users are increasingly turning to prognostic health management (PHM) systems to prevent these losses and to reduce maintenance costs. As vibration is the most common health monitoring parameter in the aerospace engine industry, the development of PHM systems is likely to have a direct impact on the growth of vibration sensors.
United Kingdom to Hold Significant Share in Europe Region
The United Kingdom is home to the largest aerospace industry; with almost one fifth of the global revenues being generated form aerospace; the country is preceded only by the United States.
Advanced vibration sensors are used for harsh application environments, like rotor track and balance (RT&B) in aircraft. They also serve applications in aircraft design and testing, offering both DC-response (static) and AC-response (dynamic) types of accelerometers.
Growth of consumer electronics in the country has led to a rise in vibration sensors being integrated in the appliances. In 2016, retail volume growth of wearable electronics was driven by activity wearables, with 2.2 million sold products in the United Kingdom.
Detailed TOC of Vibration Sensor Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Need for Machine Condition Monitoring and Maintenance
4.3.2 Longer Service Life, Self Generating Capability, and Wide Range of Frequency of Vibration Sensors
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Compatibility With Old Machinery
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness- Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Accelerometers
5.1.2 Velocity Sensors
5.1.3 Non-contact Displacement Transducers
5.1.4 Other Products
5.2 By End-User Industry
5.2.1 Automotive
5.2.2 Healthcare
5.2.3 Aerospace and Defence
5.2.4 Consumer Electronics
5.2.5 Oil and Gas
5.2.6 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Mexico
5.3.4.4 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 South Africa
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Rockwell Automation Inc
6.1.2 SKF GmbH
6.1.3 National Instruments Corporation
6.1.4 Texas Instruments Incorporated
6.1.5 Analog Devices, Inc.
6.1.6 Emerson Electric Corp.
6.1.7 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.8 NXP Semiconductors NV
6.1.9 TE Connectivity Ltd.
6.1.10 Hansford Sensors Ltd.
6.1.11 Bosch Sensortec GmbH (Robert Bosch GmbH)
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
