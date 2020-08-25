Veterinary Vaccines Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

Scope of the Report:

The veterinary vaccines market has been segmented based on vaccine type, technology, and geography. By vaccine type, the market is divided into livestock vaccines and companion animal vaccines. By technology, the market is divided into live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and other technologies.

Market Overview:

The veterinary vaccines market was valued at USD 7,226 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of about 5.78%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024. The veterinary vaccines market is expected to be driven by technological innovations in vaccines, increasing awareness regarding animal health, increasing investments by government bodies and associations, increased demand for animal protein, including milk, meat, eggs, and fish, and increased expenditure on healthcare for companion animals.

Anthrax is one of the most common livestock diseases in the world. According to a report published by WHO (World Health Organization), although national programs have resulted in the containment of anthrax globally, it is still prevalent, primarily due to the lack of experience of the most recent generations of veterinarians in identifying and reporting the disease and the discontinuation of vaccination against the disease.

From January to April 2015, disease reports from countries in North and West Africa, the Middle East, and East, South, and Southeast Asia mainly included foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) and H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) outbreaks, which are the two major transboundary animal diseases of economic concern, globally. This period was also characterized by the continued global spread of various avian influenza (AI) subtypes, regional spread of H5N1 HPAI in West Africa, and continued regional spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD) in the Middle East. Continuations of the ongoing regional epidemics of Ebola in West Africa and the Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) in the Middle East were observed. Thus, increasing incidence of livestock diseases is the major factor driving the growth of the veterinary vaccines market, as these diseases can be eradicated with the periodic use of vaccines for animals.

Other factors which are driving the veterinary vaccines market growth are rising incidence of zoonotic diseases and initiatives taken by government agencies, animal associations, and leading players. Veterinary Vaccines Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

