Veterinary Vaccines Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024
Veterinary Vaccines market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Veterinary Vaccines market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
The veterinary vaccines market has been segmented based on vaccine type, technology, and geography. By vaccine type, the market is divided into livestock vaccines and companion animal vaccines. By technology, the market is divided into live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, recombinant vaccines, and other technologies.
Market Overview:
Veterinary Vaccines Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Canine Vaccines Sub-segment holds the Largest Market Share in the Companion Vaccine Segment
Veterinary vaccines are used primarily for livestock, as they suffer from various diseases, such as bluetongue virus, foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), and rabies, among others. However, canine vaccine, which is a sub-segment of the companion animal vaccines segment, dominated the market in terms of revenue. Vaccination has long been a principal point of canine practice since it is one of the safest and most cost-effective means of infectious disease prevention. The rapid proliferation of companion animal vaccines, advancement in diagnostic services and vaccine technology, and concerns over vaccine safety have contributed to the strong growth of the canine vaccine segment. Moreover, the market is being positively affected by evolving vaccine protocols with continuous changing patterns of diseases and pet population.
North America Dominates the Market by Value and Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the Highest Growth Rate
North America held the largest share of USD 3,191.72 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4,491.75 million by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of 5.86%, over the forecast period. However, due to the increasing adoption of veterinary vaccines for quality food products and better animal health, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience rapid growth, while recording a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Veterinary Vaccines Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Livestock Diseases
4.2.2 Increasing Incidence of Zoonotic Diseases
4.2.3 Initiatives by Government Agencies, Animal Associations, and Leading Players
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Storage Costs for Vaccines
4.3.2 Shortage of Veterinarians and Skilled Farm Workers
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Vaccine Type
5.1.1 Livestock Vaccines
5.1.1.1 Bovine Vaccines
5.1.1.2 Poultry Vaccines
5.1.1.3 Porcine Vaccines
5.1.1.4 Other Livestock Vaccines
5.1.2 Companion Animal Vaccines
5.1.2.1 Canine Vaccines
5.1.2.2 Feline Vaccines
5.1.2.3 Equine Vaccines
5.2 By Technology
5.2.1 Live Attenuated Vaccines
5.2.2 Inactivated Vaccines
5.2.3 Toxoid Vaccines
5.2.4 Recombinant Vaccines
5.2.5 Other Technologies
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Zoetis Animal Healthcare
6.1.2 Merck & Co.
6.1.3 Virbac SA
6.1.4 Hester Biosciences Ltd
6.1.5 Elanco
6.1.6 Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health GmbH
6.1.7 Ceva Sante Animale
6.1.8 Phibro Animal Health Corp.
6.1.9 HIPRA
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
