Scope of the Report:

This report includes an in-depth study of the vascular patch market. The patch, used for the closure of vascular surgery, has high biocompatibility and proven, long-term mechanical stability, which is preferred by several surgeons for procedures associated with carotid, profunda, and iliac and femoral arteries.

Market Overview:

The global market of a vascular patch was valued at USD 168.33 million in 2017, which is expected to reach USD 306.94 million by 2023, with an estimated CAGR of 10.53%, over the forecast period 2019-2024. The growth of the vascular patch market is due to the benefits linked with stenosis or occlusion of blood vessels. Presently, the autologous vessels, like the saphenous vein and internal thoracic artery, are the gold standard for several vascular surgeries. The present trend involves a significant demand for synthetic vascular patches, due to the presence of well-established polymeric biomaterials companies across several countries, globally.

The application segment is majorly surrounded around cardiovascular diseases. The high prevalence of stroke and ischemic heart diseases, leading to a large number of hospital admissions, leads to higher demand for vascular patch use in hospitals. A large number of carotid endarterectomy are performed globally, and it is considered as a well-established procedure across multiple hospitals, which primarily demands the use of vascular patches over the forecast period. Vascular Patches Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

