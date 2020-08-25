Urinary Catheters Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024

“Urinary Catheters Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Urinary Catheters Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Urinary Catheters Industry. Urinary Catheters market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Urinary Catheters market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , urinary catheters refer to a long hollow flexible tube needed for emptying the bladder and collecting the urine in a drainage bag. The material of the tube can be rubber, plastic, or silicone. If the bladder is not emptied, a pressure is created in the kidney tissues, which, under severe conditions, may lead to kidney failure. The market is segmented by product type, application, and geography.

Market Overview:

The major factors driving the growth of the urinary catheters market include the rising prevalence of urinary incontinence, growing geriatric population, and technological advancement in the material used for catheters.

Urinary incontinence (UI) is one of the underdiagnosed and underreported problems that increase with age and affect a high percentage of the elderly population (nearly 50-85% in the long-term care facilities). According to the National Association for Incontinence (NAFC), nearly 200 million people are affected by UI. As per the WomensHealth.gov, UI is twice as common in women as in men, where stress UI is most common among women who are pregnant, giving birth, or going through menopause. These are the major reasons for the rise in the incidence of UI. UI has a varied presence in major geographies across the world. It is common in most parts of Europe and North America, while it is uncommon in most of the developing Asian countries. According to a recent article published in 2017 in the British Medical Journal Open (BMJ Open), a study on the prevalence of urinary catheters in England during the period of 2012 to 2016 indicated that urinary catheters are highly ubiquitous with every 1 in 5 patients in hospital and 1 in 14 in community care getting catheterized. Catheterization is one of the primary solutions for many individuals affected by urinary dysfunction caused by neurological diseases. Many companies are developing user-friendly urinary self-catheterization, which can be performed by individuals themselves or by the assistance of a nurse or a relative. This shows that the awareness among public also plays a major role in the increasing demand for urinary catheters, especially in developed markets, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, among others. The rising prevalence of urinary incontinence is expected to drive growth in the urinary catheter market during the forecast period.

