Urinary Catheters Market Development Factors 2020 Overview by Regional Analysis, Industry Size, Business Share, Growth Rate Forecast to 2024
“Urinary Catheters Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Urinary Catheters Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Urinary Catheters Industry. Urinary Catheters market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Urinary Catheters market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
As per the , urinary catheters refer to a long hollow flexible tube needed for emptying the bladder and collecting the urine in a drainage bag. The material of the tube can be rubber, plastic, or silicone. If the bladder is not emptied, a pressure is created in the kidney tissues, which, under severe conditions, may lead to kidney failure. The market is segmented by product type, application, and geography.
Market Overview:
Urinary Catheters Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Urinary Incontinentance Segment under Application is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period
Urinary incontinence refers to the involuntary passage of urine, where a person does not have control over the urinary sphincter, either due to its loss of control, or weakening of the muscle. Obesity, smoking issues, and patient’s age are the major factors for the rise of the disease. In comparison, women are more susceptible to the disease than men. Doctors advise catheterization for patients who are in need of it for more than six weeks or for the ones in need of surgical interventions. The standardization of catheters used in practice is difficult as it is based on their availability, diversity, and patient choice. Indwelling urinary catheters, including the most common Foley indwelling urethral catheters, are the standard medical device used in both hospital and nursing home settings, globally. Nearly 100 million catheters are sold each year, of which, the United States accounts for the major share in buying the medical devices. High demand, increasing safety parameters, and rising investment from major multinational players are expected to boost the market over the forecast period.
North America accounted for the Largest Share in the Market
North America occupied a major share in the urinary catheters market, and the region is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The United States holds one of the largest shares in the market, due to better healthcare infrastructure, effective government policies, a huge base of multinational companies, and high awareness among people regarding urinary dysfunction. A large number of catheter-based clinical trial studies involve major hospital chains and research centers, in collaboration with multinational companies, such as the University of Rochester Medical Center, Massachusetts General Hospital Boston, and others. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the national health expenditure had grown by 4.6% in 2017, to nearly 3.5 trillion, currently. Improved regulatory medical device guidelines and reimbursement policies make the United States a country with a higher investment opportunity and it is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Urinary Catheters Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence
4.2.2 Growing Geriatric Population
4.2.3 Technological Advancement in the Material Used for Catheters
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Risk of Catheter-associated Urinary Tract Infection (CAUTI)
4.3.2 Alternative Treatment Options for Urinary Incontinence
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Indwelling (Foley) Catheters
5.1.2 Intermittent Catheters
5.1.3 External Catheters
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH)
5.2.2 Urinary Incontinence
5.2.3 Spinal Cord Injury
5.2.4 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Amsino International Inc.
6.1.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG
6.1.3 Boston Scientific Corporation
6.1.4 Coloplast AS
6.1.5 ConvaTec Group PLC
6.1.6 Cook Medical
6.1.7 Cure Medical LLC
6.1.8 Hollister Incorporated
6.1.9 Medtronic
6.1.10 Teleflex Incorporated
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
