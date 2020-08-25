Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market 2020 | Complete Analysis by Experts with Industry Size & Growth, Industry Share, Latest Achievements Forecast till 2024

“Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Industry. Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.

Scope of the Report:

Unmanned ground vehicle is a land-based counterpart to remotely operate underwater vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles. They are used in various missions where it may be inconvenient, dangerous, or impossible to have a human operator present.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099157

Market Overview:

The market for the unmanned ground vehicle is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

There is a growing use of UGVs to carry counter-insurgency and combat operations. This is primarily to reduce human casualties in such situations.

Increasing demand for UGVs for ISR missions.

Demand for UGVs is also increasing for commercial applications, such as in the oil and gas sector, firefighting, and agriculture.

Several countries are significantly spending on the R&D of unmanned ground systems to overcome the challenges that are associated with such systems. Reliability of the systems and the need for improvement in the power supply to UGVs are some of the prominent challenges for the manufacturers of U Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

Endeavor Robotics (FLIR Systems)

Qinetiq

Oshkosh Defense, LLC

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Harris Corporation

ASELSAN A.Ş.

Rheinmetall AG

BAE Systems

ICOR Technology

DOK

ING