Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market
This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Industry.
Scope of the Report:
Unmanned ground vehicle is a land-based counterpart to remotely operate underwater vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles. They are used in various missions where it may be inconvenient, dangerous, or impossible to have a human operator present.
Market Overview:
Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Based on Application, the military segment will register the highest growth during the forecast period
The development of UGVs started way back in the 1960-70s by research institutions associated with the defense organizations. In recent years, armed forces of several countries have deployed UGVs for various missions. Recently, the Russian military revealed its combat-tested Uran-9 robot tank in Syria. Also, in 2015, Russia’s Military Industry Committee announced its objective of deploying 30% of Russia’s kinetic weapons on remote-control platforms by 2025. UGVs have been successfully deployed for missions related to clearing mines and IEDs. Also, the role of UGVs are shifting toward addressing chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive (CBRNE) threats. For instance, in July 2018, a collaboration agreement was signed between Croatian mine-clearing vehicle manufacturer DOK-ING and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to produce a CBRNE UGV. Advancements in UGV capabilities and miniaturization of these vehicles will support the growth of UGVs in the military segment in the coming years.
North America and Europe are expected to generate huge demand for UGVs in the coming years
Major investments in the UGV market are expected from North America followed by Europe over the forecast period. Both Russia and the United States have progressed rapidly in the development of advanced unmanned ground systems. The popular UGVs in service with the US Armed Forces are the Foster-Miller TALON remotely operated vehicle series and PackBot military robots. Recently, the US Army awarded a five-year contract to Endeavor Robotics to modernize and maintain the US Army’s existing fleet of UGV platforms. The contract is worth USD 32 million. During the Army Warfighting Experiment 2018, the British Troops put four Milrem Robotics’ and QinetiQ TITAN unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) through three weeks of rigorous tests. The UGVs were used in a number of different roles with missions conducted in urban, open, and forested terrain. Similar developments are undergoing in Russia, India, Japan, France, and Estonia, among others.
Detailed TOC of Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Military
5.1.2 Commercial
5.2 Mobility
5.2.1 Wheeled
5.2.2 Tracked
5.2.3 Legged
5.2.4 Hybrid
5.3 Mode of Operation
5.3.1 Tethered
5.3.2 Tele-operated
5.3.3 Autonomous
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 South America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Endeavor Robotics (FLIR Systems)
6.4.2 Qinetiq
6.4.3 Oshkosh Defense, LLC
6.4.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation
6.4.5 Northrop Grumman Corporation
6.4.6 Harris Corporation
6.4.7 ASELSAN A.Ş.
6.4.8 Rheinmetall AG
6.4.9 BAE Systems
6.4.10 ICOR Technology
6.4.11 DOK-ING
6.4.12 Roboteam*
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
