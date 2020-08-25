United States Home Decor Market Growth Forecast 2020 to 2024 | Trending Opportunities, Development Factors, Industry Players, Business Size by Share
“United States Home Decor Market” report research report 2020 represents a comprehensive study of the market which will enable the customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. This market research report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for United States Home Decor Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of United States Home Decor Industry. United States Home Decor market report will help you to know each and every insight of the industry. United States Home Decor market also covers growth potential, market size forecast, demand, and suppliers.
Scope of the Report:
A complete background analysis of US Home Decor Market, which includes an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, Significant changes in market dynamics and market overview.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244379
Market Overview:
United States Home Decor Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244379
Key Market Trends:
Furniture and Home Furnishings Store Sales in the United States
The home furnishings retail industry allows consumers to make their homes truly their own with their very choices of furniture and decor to make attractive. Along with the struggling housing markets, so too are retailers of home furnishings and furniture.
Demand for home furnishings is cyclical, influenced by housing starts, as desires to remodel and redesign are not necessary during slow economic times. Demand is also driven by consumer income. Large companies compete through volume purchasing, breadth of products, and effective merchandising and marketing. Small companies focus on a market segment and compete through depth of products and superior customer service. In 2016, furniture and home furnishings store sales amounted to about USD 111.47 billion.
Main Source of Home Decoration Inspiration for Customers
As of 2018, among all the sources like social media, home decor magazine, families homes, television and stores, 29% of customers responded that social media was their main source of home decoration inspiration.
Purchase this Report (Price 3250 USD for single-user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244379
Detailed TOC of United States Home Decor Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Drivers
4.3 Restraints
4.4 Opportunities
4.5 Trends Influencing the US Home Decor Market
4.6 Value Chain Analysis of the US Home Decor Market
4.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.8 E-commerce Impact on the Market
4.9 Technological Innovations
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Furniture
5.1.1.1 Kitchen
5.1.1.2 Living and Bedroom
5.1.1.3 Bathroom
5.1.1.4 Outdoor
5.1.1.5 Lighting
5.1.2 Textiles
5.1.2.1 Rugs
5.1.2.2 Bath Textiles
5.1.2.3 Bed Textiles
5.1.2.4 Kitchen and Dining Textiles
5.1.2.5 Living Room Textiles
5.1.3 Floor Coverings
5.1.3.1 Tiles
5.1.3.2 Wood and Laminate
5.1.3.3 Vinyl and Rubber
5.1.3.4 Carpets and Rugs
5.1.3.5 Other Floor Coverings (Linoleum, Cork, Bamboo, Concrete)
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Household
5.2.2 Commercial
6 COMPANY PROFILES
6.1 Ikea
6.2 Bed Bath & Beyond
6.3 Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
6.4 Herman Miller
6.5 Kimball International
6.6 Armstrong World Industries Inc.
6.7 Shaw Industries
6.8 Mannington Mills Inc.
6.9 Mohawk Industries Inc.
6.10 Williams-Sonoma*
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 FUTURE OF THE MARKET
9 APPENDIX
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Medical Trolleys Market Size and Share Outlook 2020 to 2026 | Key Developments Trends, Growth Factors, Business Status and Regional Analysis
Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Global Market Growth, Business Share, Trends, Revenue and Demands Research Report 2026
LED Grow Lights Market Size 2020 – Market Share Analysis by Growth Trends, Manufacturers, Consumption Capacity by Volume, Supply, Demand Status till 2026
Musical Toys Market Share and Forecast by 2020 to 2026 | Top Key Players Analysis Covers Regions with Growth Value, Comprehensive Development Strategy, Global Size with Revenue and COVID-19 Impact
Food Hydrocolloids Market Share and Forecast by 2020 to 2026 | Top Key Players Analysis Covers Regions with Growth Value, Comprehensive Development Strategy, Global Size with Revenue and COVID-19 Impact
Potassium Metabisulfite Market Size 2020 Global Growth, Share by Regions, Demand Status, Latest Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026
Piston Pumps Market Size 2020 Global Growth, Share by Regions, Demand Status, Latest Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026