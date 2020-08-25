United States Aesthetic Devices Market Competition by Business Players 2020 Current Developments, Upcoming Trends, Product Type and Applications Forecast to 2024
Scope of the Report:
The scope of the US aesthetic devices market refers to all medical devices that are used for various cosmetic procedures, which include plastic surgery, unwanted hair removal, excess fat removal, anti-aging, aesthetic implants, skin tightening, etc., that are used for beautification, correction, and improvement of the body. Aesthetic procedures include both surgical and non-surgical procedures. The surgical procedure includes liposuction, breast implants, facelifts, radio frequency, and other related procedure. The non-surgical procedures include chemical peel, non-surgical liposuction, skin tightening procedures, etc.
Market Overview:
United States Aesthetic Devices Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis: (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)
Key Market Trends:
Breast Implants Sub-segment is Expected to Show Rapid Grow in the Implants Segment of the Market
Breast implants are the most common and popular aesthetic surgery procedure in the developed markets, particularly in the United States. In aesthetic surgical procedures, there is breast augmentation, removal, breast lift, and reduction. All these procedures are expensive and range between USD 3,500 and USD 6,000, according to 2017, Plastic Surgery Statistics Report. Silicone implants are mostly preferred in nearly 90% of cases and the remaining prefer saline implants. It is also increasing its demand among teen male breast reduction. There are 0.5 million procedures were performed for the breast implants in female and males in the United States. In addition, breast reconstruction has observed the largest number of procedures, followed by breast reduction and breast implant removals.
As it is opted by several celebrities and individuals who seek to improve their external appearance, the demand is expected to increase among the population and is expected to increase the market size at a modest rate over the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of United States Aesthetic Devices Market Report 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Obese Population
4.2.2 Increasing Awareness Regarding Aesthetic Procedures and Rising Adoption of Minimally Invasive Devices
4.2.3 Technological Advancement in Devices
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Social Stigma Concerns
4.3.2 Poor Reimbursement Scenario
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type of Device
5.1.1 Energy-based Aesthetic Device
5.1.1.1 Laser-based Aesthetic Device
5.1.1.2 Radiofrequency (RF) Based Aesthetic Device
5.1.1.3 Light-based Aesthetic Device
5.1.1.4 Ultrasound Aesthetic Device
5.1.2 Non-energy-based Aesthetic Device
5.1.2.1 Botulinum Toxin
5.1.2.2 Dermal Fillers and Aesthetic Threads
5.1.2.3 Chemical Peels
5.1.2.4 Microdermabrasion
5.1.2.5 Implants
5.1.2.5.1 Facial Implants
5.1.2.5.2 Breast Implants
5.1.2.5.3 Other Impalnts
5.1.2.6 Other Aesthetic Devices
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Skin Resurfacing and Tightening
5.2.2 Body Contouring and Cellulite Reduction
5.2.3 Hair Removal
5.2.4 Tattoo Removal
5.2.5 Breast Augmentation
5.2.6 Other Applications
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Hospital
5.3.2 Clinics
5.3.3 Home Settings
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Hologic Inc. (Cynosure)
6.1.2 Alma Lasers
6.1.3 Lumenis Inc.
6.1.4 Syneron Medical Ltd
6.1.5 Sciton Inc.
6.1.6 Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Solta Medical, Inc.)
6.1.7 Allergan Inc.
6.1.8 El.en. (Asclepion Laser Technologies)
6.1.9 Cutera, Inc.
6.1.10 Venus Concept
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
